Belgium confirms banned travel locations in Spain and Portugal
Friday, 10 July 2020
Credit: Pixabay
Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department has updated its list of “red zone” travel destinations, for which a formal travel ban is in force.
No new destinations have been added, but the list has become more detailed.
Where it just said that travellers returning from Lisbon were required to be tested and quarantined on arrival in Belgium, the Foreign Affairs’ website now clarifies that it specifically concerns the regions of Amadora, Odivelas, Sintra (Queluz-Belas/Massamá-Monte Abraão/Agualva-Mira Sintra/Algueirão-Mem Martins/Rio de Mouro/Cacém-São Marcos), Loures (Camarate, Unhos, Apelação/Sacavém-Pior Velho) and Lisboa (Santa-Clara) as red zones in Portugal.