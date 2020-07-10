 
Belgium confirms banned travel locations in Spain and Portugal
Friday, 10 July, 2020
    Friday, 10 July 2020
    Belgium confirms banned travel locations in Spain and Portugal

    Friday, 10 July 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department has updated its list of “red zone” travel destinations, for which a formal travel ban is in force.

    No new destinations have been added, but the list has become more detailed.

    Where it just said that travellers returning from Lisbon were required to be tested and quarantined on arrival in Belgium, the Foreign Affairs’ website now clarifies that it specifically concerns the regions of Amadora, Odivelas, Sintra (Queluz-Belas/Massamá-Monte Abraão/Agualva-Mira Sintra/Algueirão-Mem Martins/Rio de Mouro/Cacém-São Marcos), Loures (Camarate, Unhos, Apelação/Sacavém-Pior Velho) and Lisboa (Santa-Clara) as red zones in Portugal.

    For Spain, it concerns the district of La Segria (Lérida province, in Catalonia) and the district of La Mariña (Lugo province, in Galicia).

    No orange zones have yet been determined. All other zones are green, meaning travellers are free to leave and return.

    Anyone returning from the red zones must be quarantined. Those who do not follow the rules risk a fine of up to €4,000 and even prison in Flanders

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times