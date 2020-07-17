Long weekend: which services will be closed on Monday?

Most services, such as public transport and banks, will be available on Monday, despite the fact that many people will take an extended weekend, with the national holiday on Tuesday.

Post offices will close for the day, however, and the services provided by the public authorities may vary from one municipality to another.

The most important changes in service on Monday will involve bpost, Belgium’s national postal service. The post offices will be closed and no mail will be delivered. Parcels, newspapers and magazines will be distributed. The post offices will also remain closed on Tuesday and no parcels will be distributed. On both days, the so-called postal points and parcel points will follow the opening hours of the shops in which they are located.

Banks will not take advantage of the national holiday to have an extended weekend.

Belgium’s national railway service (SNCB), as well as STIB and De Lijn will operate following the normal schedule that applies to summer holidays. On Tuesday, they will follow the Sunday service schedule.

However the STIB will have to take into account the Te Deum and the ceremony on the Place des Palais on Tuesday. As a result, no metro will stop at Parc between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM and tram lines 92 and 93 will be interrupted between 10:30 AM and 5:00 PM between Louise and Botanique. There are also some diversions for bus lines.

Concerning city and municipal services, some municipalities will take the long weekend, while others will not, the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG) said.

Moreover, within the same municipality, whether work is carried out may differ from one service to another. VVSG advises people to consult the website of their municipality.

