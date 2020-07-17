 
Long weekend: which services will be closed on Monday?
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 17 July, 2020
Latest News:
Long weekend: which services will be closed on...
Lifeless body found in North Sea ‘could be’...
Nordic tour operator sues Belgium over inconsistent travel...
Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’...
Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Long weekend: which services will be closed on Monday?
    Lifeless body found in North Sea ‘could be’ missing girl (14), police say
    Nordic tour operator sues Belgium over inconsistent travel advice for Sweden
    Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’ for Belgians
    Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for the long weekend
    New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm bell’, warns health minister
    Ryanair extends free rebooking by another month
    Brussels Region reveals 30 km/h road plans for 2021
    Weather Report: the sun returns this weekend
    Comparing Belgium’s current coronavirus figures to the rest of the crisis
    20,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown
    Dutch PM: Italy, Spain and Portugal will only get Covid-19 relief funds after reforms
    Belgium in Brief: ‘I think we should be concerned about this’
    Belgium specifies priority groups for future coronavirus vaccine
    Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033
    One year suspended for policeman who beat up refugee
    Coastal tax hike targets Belgium’s second home owners
    Belgium will run more trains for safe travel this holiday weekend
    Coronavirus: ‘This is the beginning of the second wave’
    View more
    Share article:

    Long weekend: which services will be closed on Monday?

    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Most services, such as public transport and banks, will be available on Monday, despite the fact that many people will take an extended weekend, with the national holiday on Tuesday.

    Post offices will close for the day, however, and the services provided by the public authorities may vary from one municipality to another.

    The most important changes in service on Monday will involve bpost, Belgium’s national postal service. The post offices will be closed and no mail will be delivered. Parcels, newspapers and magazines will be distributed. The post offices will also remain closed on Tuesday and no parcels will be distributed. On both days, the so-called postal points and parcel points will follow the opening hours of the shops in which they are located.

    Related Articles

     

    Banks will not take advantage of the national holiday to have an extended weekend.

    Belgium’s national railway service (SNCB), as well as STIB and De Lijn will operate following the normal schedule that applies to summer holidays. On Tuesday, they will follow the Sunday service schedule.

    However the STIB will have to take into account the Te Deum and the ceremony on the Place des Palais on Tuesday. As a result, no metro will stop at Parc between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM and tram lines 92 and 93 will be interrupted between 10:30 AM and 5:00 PM between Louise and Botanique. There are also some diversions for bus lines.

    Concerning city and municipal services, some municipalities will take the long weekend, while others will not, the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG) said.

    Moreover, within the same municipality, whether work is carried out may differ from one service to another. VVSG advises people to consult the website of their municipality.

    The Brussels Times