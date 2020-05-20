 
Brussels post staff stop work in protest of mounting workloads
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020
Latest News:
Ukraine-Russia peace summit delayed until after pandemic...
Brussels post staff stop work in protest of...
EU adopts short-term employment scheme in record time...
Gas and electricity prices continue to drop...
Brussels civil servants to keep teleworking into June...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    Ukraine-Russia peace summit delayed until after pandemic
    Brussels post staff stop work in protest of mounting workloads
    EU adopts short-term employment scheme in record time
    Gas and electricity prices continue to drop
    Brussels civil servants to keep teleworking into June
    Brussels Airlines wants structural, not temporary solutions
    Place De Brouckère to become fully car-free from May 25
    German cafe uses pool noodles to enforce social distance
    Germany tightens rules for foreign healthcare investors
    Brussels Airlines pilots propose 45% pay cut
    Police seize cars, motorbikes and cash in drugs enquiry
    Belgium in Brief: Losing Faith
    EU points finger at Belgium’s healthcare system
    Allergy season: hay fever or coronavirus?
    Brussels parliament to hold hearings on police operations
    PM’s party backs repeal of ‘outrageous’ nurse staffing decrees
    Grand Place Grows Grass: Photos of Lockdown
    Commission calls for freeze of budget deficit rules
    Coronavirus: 42 new deaths, 58 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Coronavirus: possible transmission from mink to human
    View more

    Brussels post staff stop work in protest of mounting workloads

    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    Post services notice a large rise in the distribution of packages, as more people order things online due to the strict corona-crisis security measures. © BELGA/NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

    Postal workers in Belgium stopped work on Wednesday in protest of mounting workloads resulting from a surge in online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Staff working with bpost in the municipality of Ixelles are demanding the company ease staff by hiring more workers, including on temporary interim contracts, to deal with the swelling workload.

    Related News:

     

    “With the coronavirus, e-commerce boomed,” Mouna Aouni, a union representative, told RTL, noting that parcel distribution had nearly doubled.

    “We feel that people are getting tired, it’s a general feeling,” she said. “From staff at distribution centres to mail carriers and office clerks — it’s heating up everywhere.”

    “[Workloads have been huge for a long time and it will not decrease immediately,” she said. “Moreover, temperatures will begin to get warmer in the coming weeks.”

    Following the work stoppages on Wednesday morning, bpost representatives held talks with unions during which they reportedly agreed to hire reinforcements from Monday.

    While the declaration was enough to see some of the employees return to work, Aouni said others chose to wait and see what happened on Monday, adding that new protests could not be excluded.

    The work-stoppage coincides with a move by bpost to scale services back up to pre-pandemic activity and comes on the same day the company resumed overseas parcel deliveries to five Asian destinations, which come after it reinstated deliveries to the US, China, Russia, Canada and Brazil only a week prior.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job