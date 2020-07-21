   
Local lockdowns will likely happen soon, says Belgian expert
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
Latest News:
Local lockdowns will likely happen soon, says Belgian...
Belgian DJ live streams set from roof of...
Belgium in Brief: A 21 July Like No...
National Day: What’s open in Belgium?...
European Central Bank President welcomes the agreement reached...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Local lockdowns will likely happen soon, says Belgian expert
    Belgian DJ live streams set from roof of Brussels’ Royal Palace
    Belgium in Brief: A 21 July Like No Other
    National Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    European Central Bank President welcomes the agreement reached in Brussels
    European Council: ‘We did it!’
    Coronavirus: Belgian deaths and hospitalisations begin to rise
    Belgium to feature in Beyoncé’s new visual album ‘Black is King’
    European Summit: Belgium welcomes agreement ‘in line with EU challenges’
    Weather Report: A sunny day off
    What does Belgium celebrate on its National Day?
    Government formation puzzle: Belgium’s two biggest parties agree to look for a compromise
    Global warming: polar bears could become extinct by 2100
    ‘Promising first results’ for Oxford coronavirus vaccine
    Cyprus more divided during the pandemic
    Russian parliament moves to legalise ban on same-sex marriages
    Aggression towards train conductors: nearly 900 incidents last year
    Belgian eventgoers asked to leave personal data for contact tracers
    Meet the Belgians paving the way for a cheese revolution
    Brussels Airport begins search for new baggage handler
    View more
    Share article:

    Local lockdowns will likely happen soon, says Belgian expert

    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    As Belgium’s coronavirus figures are still rising, local lockdowns are likely to be implemented very quickly, said biostatistics professor Geert Molenberghs on Tuesday.

    It is advisable that some regions go into lockdown again soon, Molenberghs said on MNM radio. If that does not happen, the country is heading for a second, more drastic total lockdown, according to him.

    Especially the province of Antwerp should consider a smaller, less radical lockdown, he said.

    “The numbers are rising rapidly, last week there were 700 infections, the most recent week there were 1,200, almost double. Mainly due to the province of Antwerp, but we also know of clusters in Brussels, Houthalen-Helchteren, Beringen,” Molenberghs said. “It is going up fast, so we have to react quickly,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    Authorities and experts have been talking about possible second lockdowns since last week, when Belgium’s National Security Council postponed its decision on entering Phase 5 from August.

    However, many uncertainties remained, and none have been introduced so far.

    Abroad, these ‘hyperlocal lockdowns’ do seem to work. The Spanish region of Catalonia, for example, called a local lockdown, and some neighbourhoods in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon have also been closed.

    How these lockdowns in Belgium should happen is up to the politicians to decide, according to Molenberghs. The most important thing is that contact between people is temporarily restricted, so the virus cannot spread even further, he said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times