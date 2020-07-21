   
Coronavirus infections are rising rapidly in the Netherlands
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
Latest News:
Austria makes face masks in shops mandatory again...
Coronavirus infections are rising rapidly in the Netherlands...
Belgium’s governments meet to discuss rising coronavirus cases...
Belgian King urges young Belgians to ‘behave responsibly’...
Man dies after arrest in Antwerp: police send...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Austria makes face masks in shops mandatory again
    Coronavirus infections are rising rapidly in the Netherlands
    Belgium’s governments meet to discuss rising coronavirus cases
    Belgian King urges young Belgians to ‘behave responsibly’
    Man dies after arrest in Antwerp: police send protesters home
    Belgian police on high alert after calls to attack officers on National holiday
    Almost 1.1 million flock to the Belgian Coast
    Agreement on Brussels Airlines rescue plan: €290 million state aid for future guarantees
    Post lunch nap leads to better driving, French study claims 
    Pakistan pays tribute to Belgian who scaled ‘world’s most dangerous peak’ on Belgium’s national day
    Local lockdowns will likely happen soon, says Belgian expert
    Belgian DJ live streams set from roof of Brussels’ Royal Palace
    Belgium in Brief: A 21 July Like No Other
    National Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    European Central Bank President welcomes the agreement reached in Brussels
    European Council: ‘We did it!’
    Coronavirus: Belgian deaths and hospitalisations begin to rise
    Belgium to feature in Beyoncé’s new visual album ‘Black is King’
    European Summit: Belgium welcomes agreement ‘in line with EU challenges’
    Weather Report: A sunny day off
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus infections are rising rapidly in the Netherlands

    Tuesday, 21 July 2020
    Credit: RIVM

    In the Netherlands, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) received almost twice as many reports about new infections as the week before.

    The Netherlands registered 987 reports of new coronavirus infections last week, compared to 534 the week before.

    Additionally, the reproduction number (R number), which indicates how quickly the virus is spreading, has risen to 1.29 in the Netherlands, meaning that 100 people together infect 129 others.

    Across the Netherlands, the number of local clusters with more than two related infections is increasing, according to the RIVM. 96 Covid-19 clusters are currently “active” in the country, with an average size of about 5.4 people.

    Related News:

     

    These infections mainly occur in the home situation, but in recent weeks there has been an increase in infections due to contact with other family members, friends, parties, at work or the pub.

    “In order to prevent further spread of the virus, it is important that people adhere to the measures,” the RIVM reminded everyone.

    “Keeping a distance, washing your hands, sneezing and coughing in your elbow and using paper handkerchiefs. This also applies to staying at home, working at home and testing at the first symptoms,” they added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times