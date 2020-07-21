Coronavirus infections are rising rapidly in the Netherlands...

In the Netherlands, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) received almost twice as many reports about new infections as the week before.

The Netherlands registered 987 reports of new coronavirus infections last week, compared to 534 the week before.

Additionally, the reproduction number (R number), which indicates how quickly the virus is spreading, has risen to 1.29 in the Netherlands, meaning that 100 people together infect 129 others.

Across the Netherlands, the number of local clusters with more than two related infections is increasing, according to the RIVM. 96 Covid-19 clusters are currently “active” in the country, with an average size of about 5.4 people.

These infections mainly occur in the home situation, but in recent weeks there has been an increase in infections due to contact with other family members, friends, parties, at work or the pub.

“In order to prevent further spread of the virus, it is important that people adhere to the measures,” the RIVM reminded everyone.

“Keeping a distance, washing your hands, sneezing and coughing in your elbow and using paper handkerchiefs. This also applies to staying at home, working at home and testing at the first symptoms,” they added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times