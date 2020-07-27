   
NSC to discuss local lockdowns and reducing social contacts
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 July, 2020
Latest News:
NSC to discuss local lockdowns and reducing social...
Pandemic opens doors for Brussels bike entrepreneurs...
Co-founder and long-time chairman leaves Brussels Airlines...
Coronavirus: Mechelen cancels all public and private events...
Lockdown only solution for Antwerp, expert says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 July 2020
    NSC to discuss local lockdowns and reducing social contacts
    Pandemic opens doors for Brussels bike entrepreneurs
    Co-founder and long-time chairman leaves Brussels Airlines
    Coronavirus: Mechelen cancels all public and private events
    Lockdown only solution for Antwerp, expert says
    Media pluralism under threat in Europe
    Italians face €1,000 fines for breaking face mask rules
    French ministers want €30 billion for ecological transition
    Officer punches young man who refuses to wear face mask
    Coronavirus: Antwerp limits contact bubble to 10 persons for four weeks
    Nantes Cathedral fire: volunteer placed in custody
    Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst warns against coronavirus super spreaders
    Invisible fences keep grazing Angus cattle in place
    Belgium colours orange on European coronavirus map
    Weather report: changeable weather ahead for the next few days
    Belgian gymnast responds to abuse confession by former coach
    Rule of law essential for the protection of artistic freedom
    Chaotic coronavirus rules confuse people with autism
    Government IT advisor defends choice of obscure company to develop tracing app
    Coronavirus: average daily infections now over 255
    View more
    Share article:

    NSC to discuss local lockdowns and reducing social contacts

    Monday, 27 July 2020

    The National Security Council (NSC) will meet on Monday to discuss the potential shrinking of social bubbles and implementing new lockdowns at a local level.

    The newest meeting of the NSC will take place at 9:00 AM and comes only four days after the previous gathering last Thursday.

    The prime minister and top-level government officials are expected to decide whether to shrink social bubbles down to 10 people from the current 15, which are allowed to change every week.

    Related News:

     

    The meeting was advanced after experts raised concerns that current measures were not enough to ward off a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic from hitting Belgium, pointing out the steady rise of new infections and other new-wave indicators.

    State virologist Marc Van Ranst said the upcoming meeting is “the most important meeting to be held since March,” back when the full-on lockdown was first imposed.

    “We are acting earlier than during the first wave, we also want to stop [a new wave] earlier,” he said, adding that it was still possible to “get things under control by 1 September,” BX1 reports.

    The NSC is also expected to discuss whether to impose new measures concerning shopping businesses, with experts pointing out that a trip to the shop opens the door to too many interpersonal contacts, which could be giving the virus more fuel.

    Officials are also expected to discuss whether to roll-back relaxations previously imposed on the events sector, according to the outlet.

    As the Antwerp and West Flanders provinces battle the emergence of new clusters of the virus, the governours have been invited to the NSC meeting to discuss the situation in their territories.

    Boudewijn Catry, the current spokesperson for federal health institute Sciensano, said that the new NSC meeting must give “clearer signals to citizens” and avoid making previous mistakes, such as failing to lockdown nursing homes on time.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times