   
Belgian average rises to 279 coronavirus infections per day
Monday, 27 July, 2020
    Monday, 27 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 278.9 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Monday.

    The trend of new infections per day has risen by 71% over the 7-day period from 17 to 23 July, compared to the average of 163 new infections per day the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 66,026. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    From 17 to 23 July, the authorities recorded an average of 17 new hospital admissions per day, compared to the daily average of 13 the week before.

    In total, 211 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 47 are in the intensive care unit, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

    An average number of 2 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 17 to 23 July. The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,821, according to Sciensano’s latest figures.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times