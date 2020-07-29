   
Belgium’s new coronavirus average rises to 328 infections per day
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 29 July, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s new coronavirus average rises to 328 infections...
EU starts audit of returns of migrants to...
The Netherlands bans non-essential travel to Antwerp...
Antwerp’s stricter measures will be template for other...
Burnout victims are discriminated against at job interviews...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 29 July 2020
    Belgium’s new coronavirus average rises to 328 infections per day
    EU starts audit of returns of migrants to third countries
    The Netherlands bans non-essential travel to Antwerp
    Antwerp’s stricter measures will be template for other affected zones in Belgium
    Burnout victims are discriminated against at job interviews
    UK considers quarantine for people returning from Belgium
    Belgium lists Paris region as orange travel zone
    Company developing tracing app may have inflated its CV
    Bart De Wever ‘scapegoats Brussels to divert attention,’ says Brussels MP
    Antwerp curfew will not start tonight as legal basis is not ready
    Special coronavirus committee to meet earlier as Belgian infections rise
    Spain reassures tourists that it’s a safe travel destination
    Antwerp’s measures met with confusion by rest of province
    Rediscovering the forgotten and unknown Belgium
    Facebook sues EU for requesting ‘highly sensitive personal information’
    No sign that coronavirus is seasonally bound, WHO warns
    Belgium adopts strictest coronavirus measures in Europe
    UK launches weight loss campaign to help fight Covid-19
    Coronavirus vaccine: no severe side effects for Belgian trial participants
    Belgium’s new coronavirus measures: what changes from tomorrow?
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s new coronavirus average rises to 328 infections per day

    Wednesday, 29 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 327.7 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to figures by Sciensano on Wednesday.

    The trend of new infections per day has risen by 70% over the 7-day period from 19 to 25 July, compared to the average of 260.2 new infections the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 66,662. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    Across Belgium, 31.7 infections per 100,000 inhabitants have been detected in the past two weeks, which is an increase of 177% compared to the 14 days before. The majority of new cases are still coming from the province of Antwerp.

    Related News:

     

    From 22 to 28 July, the authorities recorded an average of 17.9 new hospital admissions per day, which is an increase of 45% compared to the daily average of 15.1 the week before.

    In total, 232 patients are admitted to hospital, of which 49 are in the intensive care unit, according to Sciensano’s dashboard.

    An average number of 2.1 deaths occurred per day over the 7-day period from 18 to 25 July. The trend decreased slightly, compared to the daily average of 2.6 deaths in the week before.

    The total number of deaths in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 9,833.

    “It will take a few more weeks before the effect of the new measures on the number of new infections will be visible. Until then, the number of cases will continue to increase,” the health authorities warned.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times