Second Belgian death confirmed in Beirut explosion
Wednesday, 05 August 2020
Credit: Wikipedia
Two Belgian nationals have now been confirmed as dead following explosions in Beirut on Tuesday, the Belgian Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed to VTM Nieuws.
On Wednesday morning, one unidentified Belgian citizen was already confirmed to have been killed following the two explosions in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut. Around noon, VTM Nieuws reported that a second victim had passed away.
Both, a man and a woman, were of Belgian-Lebanese descent. No further details were given.