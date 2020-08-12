Belgium tightens travel restrictions for extra regions in Spain

Several regions in Spain went into lockdown on Tuesday, making travelling there no longer possible, according to Belgium’s Foreign Affairs Department.

Travelling to the autonomous region of Aragon, the autonomous region of Navarra, the province of Barcelona and the province of Lleida (in the autonomous region of Catalonia) is no longer possible.

Additionally, the cities of Aranda de Duero (province of Burgos), Iscar and Pedrajas de San Esteban (province of Valladolid) are also no longer accessible.

Travelling to the region of Madrid, the provinces of Girona and Tarragona (in Catalonia), the Basque country, the region of La Rioja, province Soria, province Guadalajara, the province Castellón and Valencia (in the autonomous region of Valencia), Murcia, the province of Almeria and the Balearic Islands, is still possible, but increased vigilance is recommended.

Travellers returning to Belgium from Aragon, Navarra, the province of Barcelona and the province of Lleida have to quarantine and be tested upon arrival.

