In the latest update of Belgium’s travel advice, Greece was added to the orange zones on the Foreign Affairs Department’s website.

Starting from Monday 17 August, Greece will require travellers from Belgium arriving by air or land to submit a certificate with a negative PCR coronavirus test, taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Greece announced the measure, which will also apply to travellers from the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the Czech Republic, on Monday.

Additionally, all travellers must complete an online Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at least 24 hours before entering the country, regardless of their mode of transport. People who have not completed the form will be subject to a €500 fine.

On the Foreign Affairs website, Greece has not been added to the list of orange zones for travellers returning to Belgium, however, meaning that quarantining and being tested is not necessarily recommended upon return.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times