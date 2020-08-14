   
Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’ travel zones on Friday
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’...
Belgium in Brief: Peaking Deaths During Heat...
France declares Paris coronavirus ‘red zone’ again...
Brussels’ coronavirus cases are doubling every two weeks,...
Cyber-security experts warn of ‘tsunami’ of fraudulent texts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 August 2020
    Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’ travel zones on Friday
    Belgium in Brief: Peaking Deaths During Heat
    France declares Paris coronavirus ‘red zone’ again
    Brussels’ coronavirus cases are doubling every two weeks, Crisis Centre says
    Cyber-security experts warn of ‘tsunami’ of fraudulent texts
    Pressure to go back to work increases despite teleworking advice
    Belgium’s increase stabilises at average of 606 new coronavirus cases per day
    Thunderstorms expected throughout Belgium, yellow alert issued
    Former Opel site in Antwerp is polluted with toxic ‘forever chemicals’
    Prime-Minister Sophie Wilmès: “People’s health was and remains the top priority”
    Government threatens financial penalties for labs over testing delays
    Turkey accuses United Arab Emirates of ‘betraying the Palestinians’
    Belgium’s coast mayors prepare for last major weekend of the summer
    Man arrested after returning from red zone and going back straight to work
    Data protection authority fines Proximus €20,000
    “A new era begins in relations between Israel and the Arab world”
    Coronavirus vaccines: EU concludes discussions with Janssen Pharmaceutica
    Coronavirus: four Brussels municipalities among ten worst-hit in Belgium
    ‘Half of people without mask’: Brussels residents tired of coronavirus rules
    Erdogan accuses Macron of ‘colonialism’ and ‘spectacle’ in Lebanon
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’ travel zones on Friday

    Friday, 14 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The colour codes for several countries and regions in Belgium’s travel zones system on the Foreign Affairs’ website will be adapted again on Friday afternoon, the Crisis Centre announced during a press conference on Friday.

    “A number of regions will change colour again today, and we particularly want to warn for Spain and Romania,” said virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    “The infection rate there is high and may become even higher in the next few days. For Romania, most regions will turn red. In Spain, an increasing number of regions are turning red or orange as well, especially in the north of the country,” he said, adding that the situation is evolving rapidly.

    Malta will also be considered a red zone.

    Van Gucht stressed that the health authorities advise against travelling to an orange zone, and forbid going to go to a red zone.

    Related News:

     

    “Upon your return, you must also be tested, and go into quarantine for two weeks. When you return from an orange zone, this is recommended,” he said.

    Travelling is still a risk, and the situation in Europe can change rapidly. “Therefore, always check the situation at your destination. Choose green zones and stick to the basic rules at all times, also when you are abroad,” said Van Gucht.

    Quarantine when back in Belgium is particularly important if you have carried out a high-risk activity in an orange zone, such as visiting relatives, or have participated in nightlife.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times