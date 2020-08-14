Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’ travel zones on Friday

The colour codes for several countries and regions in Belgium’s travel zones system on the Foreign Affairs’ website will be adapted again on Friday afternoon, the Crisis Centre announced during a press conference on Friday.

“A number of regions will change colour again today, and we particularly want to warn for Spain and Romania,” said virologist and inter-federal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

“The infection rate there is high and may become even higher in the next few days. For Romania, most regions will turn red. In Spain, an increasing number of regions are turning red or orange as well, especially in the north of the country,” he said, adding that the situation is evolving rapidly.

Malta will also be considered a red zone.

Van Gucht stressed that the health authorities advise against travelling to an orange zone, and forbid going to go to a red zone.

“Upon your return, you must also be tested, and go into quarantine for two weeks. When you return from an orange zone, this is recommended,” he said.

Travelling is still a risk, and the situation in Europe can change rapidly. “Therefore, always check the situation at your destination. Choose green zones and stick to the basic rules at all times, also when you are abroad,” said Van Gucht.

Quarantine when back in Belgium is particularly important if you have carried out a high-risk activity in an orange zone, such as visiting relatives, or have participated in nightlife.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times