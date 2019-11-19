Another ULB student warns of kidnapping attempt by fake taxi service

The driver of the taxi reportedly brought the ULB student to Bois de la Cambre where a man was waiting. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

A ULB student anonymously posted on a university-affiliated Facebook page on Monday night warning fellow students that they were forced to escape from a Hetch taxi that did not take them home but instead went to Bois de la Cambre.

The post explains that on Sunday the student was on the way home from work and ordered a Hetch taxi. Although the student noticed that the plate on the taxi did not match the number indicated on the app, the student was tired and decided to trust the taxi driver.

“But she [the taxi driver] didn’t take me home. She went to the Bois de la Cambre where there was another man, rather big, with black hair and tanned skin, waiting,” the post explained.

Fortunately, the student was able to escape from the taxi. “Luckily, I was able to open the door and run away when [the taxi] slowed down,” the student added in the post.

“Be careful, try to never go home on your own and always check your Collecto, Uber and Hetch. #Mercidepartager,” the student concluded.

Over 2,000 people have reacted to the post and it has been shared nearly 1000 times.

This most recent post appeared on the same university-affiliated Facebook page, ULB Confessions, that saw a student anonymously share that she had been kidnapped and raped by a fake Collecto taxi driver on 3 November. A suspect in said case of sexual assault will be held in custody for one month.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times