 
Another ULB student warns of kidnapping attempt by fake taxi service
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 November, 2019
Latest News:
Undercover cop busts drug trafficking gang, 15 members...
First low-cost KLM subsidiary flights to come to...
De Lijn scraps electric bus project after Ghent...
Man tried to stage wife’s suicide after attempting...
EasyJet eyes package deal space left by Thomas...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 19 November 2019
    Undercover cop busts drug trafficking gang, 15 members sentenced to total 64.5 years in prison
    First low-cost KLM subsidiary flights to come to Brussels in summer 2020
    De Lijn scraps electric bus project after Ghent denies permission for charging stations
    Man tried to stage wife’s suicide after attempting to kill her, sentenced to ten years in prison
    EasyJet eyes package deal space left by Thomas Cook bankruptcy
    Girl (10) hits boy (5) with car while getting driving lessons from her grandfather
    Brussels city moves unanimously to act against racism
    Another ULB student warns of kidnapping attempt by fake taxi service
    Knife wielding patient chases two paramedics in Kortrijk
    Woman (40) from Ixelles missing since Thursday
    Another Brussels municipality approves immediate ban on laughing gas
    Cycling: Belgium awarded eight slots at Tokyo Olympics
    Berlin commits €1.1 billion to cover lacking mobile phone coverage
    ‘Living’ ashtray created by Brussels citizen breaks down cigarette butts in only two months
    Law Courts of Brussels plagued by mice
    Manneken Pis wears new costume for Convention on the Rights of the Child’s 30th anniversary
    Suspect of double rape at party arrested in Brussels
    Royal informer Magnette ‘optimistic’ about creating Federal government, King prolongs his task
    U.S. Ambassador calls on Europe to keep up sanctions on DRC personalities
    Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for plotting assassination of Dutch politician
    View more

    Another ULB student warns of kidnapping attempt by fake taxi service

    Tuesday, 19 November 2019
    The driver of the taxi reportedly brought the ULB student to Bois de la Cambre where a man was waiting. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    A ULB student anonymously posted on a university-affiliated Facebook page on Monday night warning fellow students that they were forced to escape from a Hetch taxi that did not take them home but instead went to Bois de la Cambre.

    The post explains that on Sunday the student was on the way home from work and ordered a Hetch taxi. Although the student noticed that the plate on the taxi did not match the number indicated on the app, the student was tired and decided to trust the taxi driver.

    “But she [the taxi driver] didn’t take me home. She went to the Bois de la Cambre where there was another man, rather big, with black hair and tanned skin, waiting,” the post explained.

    Fortunately, the student was able to escape from the taxi. “Luckily, I was able to open the door and run away when [the taxi] slowed down,” the student added in the post.

    “Be careful, try to never go home on your own and always check your Collecto, Uber and Hetch. #Mercidepartager,” the student concluded.

    Over 2,000 people have reacted to the post and it has been shared nearly 1000 times.

    This most recent post appeared on the same university-affiliated Facebook page, ULB Confessions, that saw a student anonymously share that she had been kidnapped and raped by a fake Collecto taxi driver on 3 November. A suspect in said case of sexual assault will be held in custody for one month.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job