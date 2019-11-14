 
Suspect in ULB student sexual assault case to be held in custody for one month
Thursday, 14 November, 2019
    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    Suspect in ULB student sexual assault case to be held in custody for one month

    Thursday, 14 November 2019
    The incident during which a ULB student was reportedly kidnapped and raped took place in and around the ULB Ixelles campus. Credit: Belga.

    The man (44) who was arrested Friday in connection with the sexual assault of a Université Libre de Bruxelles student will remain in custody for one month, the suspect’s lawyer, Philippe De Keyser, confirms.

    Keyser requested that the 44-year-old man be released under the condition that he would be electronically monitored.

    The Brussels council chamber denied the request, instead ordering that the suspect remain in jail for at least one month, De Morgen explains.

    Although the 44-year-old man has no judicial record, with the exception of some driving offences, he is suspected of being involved in three incidents of rape separate from the current case that is under investigation.

    On 3 November, a ULB student posted on a university-affiliated Facebook page warning other students that she had been kidnapped and raped the night before by a fake Collecto taxi driver who was dressed in STIB uniform.

    STIB confirmed on Wednesday that the suspect who was arrested last week was an employee.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

