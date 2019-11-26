 
Police arrest man (18) in connection with message about attack on University of Antwerp
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    Police arrest man (18) in connection with message about attack on University of Antwerp

    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    The University of Antwerp received on Monday a message threatening an armed attack. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The Antwerp police arrested on Monday evening an 18-year-old man in connection with the threat made against the University of Antwerp earlier that day via the social media application Snapchat about an attack by an armed man.

    The police intercepted and arrested the 18-year-old in his car at Linkeroever in Antwerp at around 7:00 PM, according to a message posted on the University of Antwerp website.

    A tweet shared by the Antwerp police explains that the individual, whose identity has not been confirmed to the public, was interrogated on Monday evening.

    An anonymous message was sent to the helpdesk of the University of Antwerp on Monday explaining that an armed man was going to attack the institution. The University immediately notified the police. Everybody on the campus at the time was asked to stay inside.

    Related News:

    At about 4:30 PM all occupants of the building were able to return home. At 4:45 PM a message on the University website explained that all classes were suspended and that the university campuses were closing for the evening.

    Classes will resume on Tuesday.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

