Friday, 29 November, 2019
    Another grenade thrown at house in Antwerp on Thursday night

    Friday, 29 November 2019
    A local resident called the police when she noticed the shutters on her window were damaged. Credit: Belga

    Another apartment in Antwerp, more specifically in the Merksem district, was attacked with a grenade on Thursday night.

    The attack happened at Leiebos in the Merksem district of the city of Antwerp. A local resident called the police when she noticed the shutters on her window were damaged, reports De Standaard.

    “The police investigated the scene and found the pin of a grenade in the grass. DOVO (the Service for the Clearance and Destruction of Explosion Units) then arrived at the scene. The federal police are on the spot to investigate,” said Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    No one was hurt, reports Gazet van Antwerpen.

    This is only one of the many violent incidents that happened in the Antwerp area over the past few days. On Wednesday night, a grenade was thrown into a house in the Van Heystveltstraat in Deurne, and in Ekeren a stranger with a Kalashnikov fired eleven bullets at the facade of a house where a 74-year-old woman lives.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

