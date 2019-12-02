Warehouse shot at with machine gun in fifth violent incident in Antwerp in past week

It is assumed that the shooter(s) had the wrong address last week, and that there is a connection with this incident. Credit: Google Street View

Another shooting incident in Antwerp has taken place, as bullet holes were spotted in a warehouse on the Oudebaan in the Wilrijk district in Antwerp on Monday.

“The manager of a company on the industrial site in Wilrijk called the police on Monday morning, because he had found some damage, presumably the result of bullets,” said public prosecutor Kristof Aerts, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. “The federal judicial police immediately went to the scene. The lab did the forensic investigation and the public prosecutor asked a ballistics expert to come to the scene,” he added.

“Nine bullet impacts were counted and there’s damage to two companies. At the moment it seems that a machine gun was used. No one was injured. According to the investigation that is still ongoing, the incident happened on Saturday evening,” he added.

This marks the fifth similar incident in a week in the districts of the municipality of Antwerp. Last week, a grenade was thrown into a home in Deurne, two other grenades were thrown at an apartment in Merksem, a man was shot in Borgerhout, and the house of a 74-year-old woman was shot at with a machine gun on the Oudebaan in the Ekeren district.

It is assumed that the shooter(s) had the wrong address last week, and that there is a possible connection with this incident, that also took place on the Oudebaan, but in the Wilrijk district, reports the Gazet van Antwerpen.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times