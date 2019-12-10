 
How Flanders could avoid fines for its lack of climate policy ambition
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 December, 2019
Latest News:
Record number of complaints against police in 2018...
Uterine cancer is fourth most common type of...
Brussels e-bike start-up raises €1.4 million in 12...
Belgian women testify as Uber report reveals over...
Extinction Rebellion claims responsibility for putting over 3,000...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 December 2019
    Record number of complaints against police in 2018
    Uterine cancer is fourth most common type of cancer among young women in Belgium
    Brussels e-bike start-up raises €1.4 million in 12 minutes
    Belgian women testify as Uber report reveals over 3,000 cases of sexual assault
    Extinction Rebellion claims responsibility for putting over 3,000 e-scooters out of service in France
    Environmental crisis requires same response as 2008 financial crisis, says leading Green MEP
    How Flanders could avoid fines for its lack of climate policy ambition
    Ghent will not have enough cameras to cover entire Low Emission Zone in 2020
    Over 300 complaints filed after ‘shameful’ sexist lecture by famous Belgian plastic surgeon at UGhent
    EU’s New Green deal requires sustainable investments
    Belgian butcher on trial for ‘euthanising’ his dog with a knife
    The uncertain future of the French teachers in Flanders
    Five youths tie up sleeping teacher during break-in at Brussels school and steal his car
    Brussels square named the most ‘tagged’ in the country
    Unmoored container ship collides with crane in Antwerp port causing extensive damage
    Child rushed to hospital after collision with tram in Jette
    More people die from femicide than from terrorism in Belgium, says boss of Amnesty International Belgium
    Belgium gets a new movie classification system from 2020
    Brussels ring road to be outfitted with new anti-noise barriers
    Suspect arrested for murder of prisoner in Saint-Gilles prison
    View more

    How Flanders could avoid fines for its lack of climate policy ambition

    Tuesday, 10 December 2019
    The Walloon Government announced on Thursday that it had adopted the region’s contribution to the 2030 Energy Climate Plan. Credit: © Belga

    Flanders could be billed up to €433 million because it will not achieve its 2020 climate objectives, according to a newly published report.

    The Socio-Economic Council of Flanders (SERV) has amassed the potential cost of various CO2-related fines and compensations, reaching a total of €433 million, according to a report from this consultative body of trade unions and employers, relayed by De Tijd on Tuesday.

    The Flemish government on Monday introduced its climate plan with measures for 2030 on the table, but it is already clear the climate objectives for 2020 will not be attained, leaving Flanders eligible for fines.

    Flanders can still avoid being fined by purchasing emission rights for the following year from countries that still have a surplus CO2 budget. Based on current estimates, the north of the country should be able to acquire emission rights from abroad for €42 million.

    Related News:

     

    The Flemish Minister for Environment, Zuhal Demir, announced on Monday that the initial target to reduce CO2 emissions had been adjusted. As the Region would not achieve a 35% reduction of greenhouse gas emission by 2030, the goal has been set at 32.6%.

    To avoid sanctions, the government will be able to purchase extra capacity from Wallonia, which is producing more renewable energy than foreseen. The Walloon Region has even set its sights on carbon neutrality by 2050, through a 95% reduction of its greenhouse gases, along with carbon-trapping measures.

    Despite this, Flanders will also have to buy rights abroad to compensate for its lack of green energy, something which SERV estimates could cost up to €318 million.

    If energy-saving goals are not achieved, the European Commission will also be able to initiate an infringement case, entailing a probable fine of €73 million.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job