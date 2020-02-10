Storm Ciara: 120 km/h winds, the strongest yet...

Belgium is expected to experience strong winds until Monday evening, with gusts reaching up to 90 to 110 km/h locally, the RMI indicates. So the risk of wind chill will remain high. Credit: Siamu BXL

As Belgium continues to be hit by Storm Ciara, local weather officials have taken to Twitter to provide the latest on how things are expected to develop today, and what happened overnight.

The strongest winds caused by storm Ciara so far in Belgium have now hit 120 km/h (33.4m/sec) in Blankenberge, David Dehenauw of the Royal Meteorological Institute has announced. Winds of 115 km/h were already recorded in Middlekerke during the night of Sunday to Monday, Dehenauw said on Twitter.

The record of 168 km/h winds in Belgium was set in January 25, 1990 in Beauvechain.

The RMI issued a Code Orange warning (gusts from 101 to 130 km/h) until Monday morning, followed by Code Yellow (80 to 100 km/h) for the rest of the day.

115 km/u in Middelkerke blijft de hoogst gemeten rukwind tot nu toe boven land in België. Er zijn wel hier en daar onweders geweest waarbij het lokaal mogelijk meer was. We meten de wind maar op 28 plaatsen. — David Dehenauw (@DDehenauw) February 10, 2020

Belgium is expected to experience strong winds until Monday evening, with gusts reaching up to 90 to 110 km/h locally, the RMI indicates. So the risk of wind chill will remain high.

“115 km/h in Middelkerke is so far the strongest gust observed on Belgian territory. It is not out of the question to have stronger gusts during the local thunderstorms we’ve had because the wind is only observed in 28 places,” wrote the Belgian weatherman on Twitter at around 4:00 AM.

As far as rain is concerned, some 25 to 40 l/m2 of rainfall in 24 hours was expected from Sunday evening to the south of the Sambre and Meuse furrow. Elsewhere, the quantities of precipitation will be more like 20 l/m2.

