 
Storm Ciara: 120 km/h winds, the strongest yet
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 10 February, 2020
Latest News:
Storm Ciara: 120 km/h winds, the strongest yet...
Brussels University district named one of the coolest...
Belgian parents worry about loss of cord blood...
Parents can choose their secondary school from tomorrow...
African Union rejects the American peace plan for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 10 February 2020
    Storm Ciara: 120 km/h winds, the strongest yet
    Brussels University district named one of the coolest neighbourhood in Europe
    Belgian parents worry about loss of cord blood samples
    Parents can choose their secondary school from tomorrow
    African Union rejects the American peace plan for the Middle East
    Bitcoin value goes above 10,000 dollars, the highest level since October
    Three soldiers leave the Belgian army every day
    Belgian stem cells sent to Poland
    Storm ‘Ciara’: Brussels Airlines cancels 20 flights departing from Brussels on Sunday
    Fair minimum wages: A legal and political challenge for EU
    A leaky Commission
    Sale of La Cambre abbey agreed for “seven to 14 million euros”
    Almost 9% more use of bicycle in Brussels in 2019
    Residents evacuated from major fire in Brussels North station neighbourhood
    Belgian researchers develop safer fireproof suits for firefighters
    Brussels police arrest nine in raids over home invasions
    Proposal to charge green tax on meat to offset environmental damage
    Namur chosen as one of Europe’s top destinations
    US accuses Belgium of low-cost acetone export dumping
    Storm ‘Ciara’ could affect Belgian trains on Sunday
    View more

    Storm Ciara: 120 km/h winds, the strongest yet

    Monday, 10 February 2020
    Belgium is expected to experience strong winds until Monday evening, with gusts reaching up to 90 to 110 km/h locally, the RMI indicates. So the risk of wind chill will remain high. Credit: Siamu BXL

    As Belgium continues to be hit by Storm Ciara, local weather officials have taken to Twitter to provide the latest on how things are expected to develop today, and what happened overnight.

    The strongest winds caused by storm Ciara so far in Belgium have now hit 120 km/h (33.4m/sec) in Blankenberge, David Dehenauw of the Royal Meteorological Institute has announced. Winds of 115 km/h were already recorded in Middlekerke during the night of Sunday to Monday, Dehenauw said on Twitter.

    The record of 168 km/h winds in Belgium was set in January 25, 1990 in Beauvechain.

    The RMI issued a Code Orange warning (gusts from 101 to 130 km/h) until Monday morning, followed by Code Yellow (80 to 100 km/h) for the rest of the day.

    Belgium is expected to experience strong winds until Monday evening, with gusts reaching up to 90 to 110 km/h locally, the RMI indicates. So the risk of wind chill will remain high.

    Related News

    “115 km/h in Middelkerke is so far the strongest gust observed on Belgian territory. It is not out of the question to have stronger gusts during the local thunderstorms we’ve had because the wind is only observed in 28 places,” wrote the Belgian weatherman on Twitter at around 4:00 AM.

    As far as rain is concerned, some 25 to 40 l/m2 of rainfall in 24 hours was expected from Sunday evening to the south of the Sambre and Meuse furrow. Elsewhere, the quantities of precipitation will be more like 20 l/m2.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job