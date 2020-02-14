 
Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out of quarantine
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 February, 2020
Latest News:
Thieves return (some) stolen cash to carnival group...
Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out...
How Bruges is preparing for Manchester United fans...
Should Wallonia extend its hunting season?...
What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 February 2020
    Thieves return (some) stolen cash to carnival group they robbed
    Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out of quarantine
    How Bruges is preparing for Manchester United fans
    Should Wallonia extend its hunting season?
    What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend
    Electronic payments unavailable from Sunday to Monday
    Flemish Tinder users value looks over friendliness
    How much do Belgium’s politicians make?
    Walls made of human bones discovered under Ghent cathedral
    Security gates at Brussels Airport to be replaced after only five years
    Stabbing on train: victim had sought help from police
    Two train carriages on fire at Schaerbeek station
    Germany’s first ‘cured’ coronavirus patient leaves hospital
    Belgian 80s accordion hit re-released in US thanks to social media
    Coronavirus in Belgium: don’t panic, but stay vigilant
    Walloons still need a car to take the train anywhere
    Last reference to death penalty removed from Belgian law
    Facebook dating app misses Valentines launch in Europe
    Antwerp streets ‘too narrow’ for cars to overtake cyclists
    Belgium hopes Disney movies can get girls into football
    View more

    Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out of quarantine

    Friday, 14 February 2020
    The couple will have to spend Valentine's Day in the hospital. Credit: Belga

    Johan Smets and his wife, who have both been quarantined in the hospital of Neder-Over-Heembeek because of a possible coronavirus infection, have said they will delay their Valentine’s day plans.

    The couple will be allowed to leave the hospital on Sunday, when they will have been in quarantine for two weeks. The chance that they are infected is very small.

    They will have to spend Valentine’s Day in the hospital, and said they would not celebrate it until next week.

    “I did not really plan anything. Anyway, it’s hard to organise anything here at the hospital. I could have something delivered, but to be honest, I did not think of that before. No, we will celebrate Valentine’s Day next week, when we are back home. So I have a few more days to come up with something,” said Smets from the hospital, reports VRT.

    Related News:

     

    His wife does not mind, he said, as Valentine’s Day in China is not celebrated until September.

    “On Saturday, we have one last test planned, but it will normally turn out well. Everything indicates that we are not infected. And then we can go home,” Smets said. “The first thing I’m going to do is hug my daughters, and later in the evening my son. I missed them so much,” he added.

    Smets works in the health care sector. “Of course my colleagues will have a lot of questions, but on Sunday I’m leaving here with a health certificate from the Ministry of Health,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job