Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out of quarantine

Johan Smets and his wife, who have both been quarantined in the hospital of Neder-Over-Heembeek because of a possible coronavirus infection, have said they will delay their Valentine’s day plans.

The couple will be allowed to leave the hospital on Sunday, when they will have been in quarantine for two weeks. The chance that they are infected is very small.

They will have to spend Valentine’s Day in the hospital, and said they would not celebrate it until next week.

“I did not really plan anything. Anyway, it’s hard to organise anything here at the hospital. I could have something delivered, but to be honest, I did not think of that before. No, we will celebrate Valentine’s Day next week, when we are back home. So I have a few more days to come up with something,” said Smets from the hospital, reports VRT.

His wife does not mind, he said, as Valentine’s Day in China is not celebrated until September.

“On Saturday, we have one last test planned, but it will normally turn out well. Everything indicates that we are not infected. And then we can go home,” Smets said. “The first thing I’m going to do is hug my daughters, and later in the evening my son. I missed them so much,” he added.

Smets works in the health care sector. “Of course my colleagues will have a lot of questions, but on Sunday I’m leaving here with a health certificate from the Ministry of Health,” he added.

