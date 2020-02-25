Coronavirus: new infection in Spain, 1,000 quarantined...

The Spanish health services have confirmed a new case of coronavirus in Spain. An Italian tourist on the island of Tenerife in the Canary Islands tested positive for Covid-19, authorities confirmed.

“In the afternoon/evening, we activated protocols for a suspected case of coronavirus in an Italian tourist south of Tenerife,” Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres said on Twitter. A first test was positive but further tests will be carried out on Tuesday in Madrid and the patient has now been placed in isolation.

There are also reports that around 1,000 people at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel where he was staying have been put into quarantine.

The local media reports that the patient in question is a 69-year-old man from Lombardy in Italy, where the majority of the country’s 220 cases have been detected. The man is the third case of infection in Spain so far.

Speaking on Monday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the number of new cases in recent days in Iran, Italy and South Korea was “deeply concerning”.”For the moment we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus and we are not witnessing large scale severe disease or deaths.”

The Brussels Times