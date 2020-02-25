110 Belgians quarantined in hotel in Tenerife due to coronavirus

Thousands of hotel guests, among which 110 Belgians, are not allowed to leave. Credit: Wikipedia

110 Belgians are not allowed to leave the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife after an Italian man who tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) stayed there.

Thousands of hotel guests, among which 110 Belgians, are not allowed to leave as the hotel went into lockdown for safety reasons, confirmed tour operator TUI, reports De Tijd.

The Italian tourist was travelling with his wife. He is from the north of Italy, where more than 200 people have been infected. He tested positive for the virus on a first test, but a further analysis has yet to confirm the diagnosis, reports VRT.

“TUI is currently in contact with the local authorities and the management of the H10 hotel chain to obtain more information,” the organisation said in a press release, reports De Standaard.

“For holidaymakers who have to stay at this hotel in the coming days, TUI will do its utmost to inform them of the situation as soon as possible and offer them an alternative solution,” it added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times