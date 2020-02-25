110 Belgians quarantined in hotel in Tenerife due to coronavirus
Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Thousands of hotel guests, among which 110 Belgians, are not allowed to leave. Credit: Wikipedia
110 Belgians are not allowed to leave the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife after an Italian man who tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) stayed there.
Thousands of hotel guests, among which 110 Belgians, are not allowed to leave as the hotel went into lockdown for safety reasons, confirmed tour operator TUI, reports De Tijd.
The Italian tourist was travelling with his wife. He is from the north of Italy, where more than 200 people have been infected. He tested positive for the virus on a first test, but a further analysis has yet to confirm the diagnosis, reports VRT.