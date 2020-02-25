 
Tourists returning from Italy worried over lack of coronavirus checks
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
Latest News:
Tourists returning from Italy worried over lack of...
Dutch ‘Peanut Butter Store’ opens first shop in...
Belgian arthouse cinemas named among best in Europe...
‘No use’ closing Belgium’s borders as coronavirus spreads...
110 Belgians quarantined in hotel in Tenerife due...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    Tourists returning from Italy worried over lack of coronavirus checks
    Dutch ‘Peanut Butter Store’ opens first shop in Belgium
    Belgian arthouse cinemas named among best in Europe
    ‘No use’ closing Belgium’s borders as coronavirus spreads in Italy, health minister says
    110 Belgians quarantined in hotel in Tenerife due to coronavirus
    ‘Waffle War’ in Brussels: vendors fight over turf near Manneken Pis
    Coronavirus: The virus can be contained (WHO), risk for clusters (EU)
    Over a dozen complaints filed after antisemitic displays in Aalst carnival
    Coronavirus: new infection in Spain, 1,000 quarantined
    Over a dozen children injured after car plows into German carnival crowds
    Man brought before court over Facebook threats against Michel Lelièvre
    EU-wide child guarantee in the pipeline but no funding in place
    Belgium joins other EU countries in setting up blockchain nodes
    Aalst Carnival parodies ‘not antisemitic’, says Mayor
    Gang that forced minors into prostitution ‘could have been caught earlier’
    1 in 6 Belgians use an electric bike
    The Guardian tips Ghent as ‘magical’ city trip destination
    EU mobilizes €232 million to fight coronavirus, as it spreads in Italy
    Heightened coronvirus awareness at Charleroi Airport as outbreak spreads in Italy
    Belgium is a candidate for the UN Human Rights Council 2023
    View more

    Tourists returning from Italy worried over lack of coronavirus checks

    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    © Belga

    Several Belgian tourists returning from Italy have been expressing their concern since Monday on social networks about the lack of health checks on their arrival at Belgian airports.

    The FPS Public Health, however, has issued assurances that the situation is under control and calls for calm.

    In the past days, several villages in northern Italy have been quarantined following the rapid spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the region. At least 220 cases have been confirmed and seven deaths have occurred in Italy so far.

    While Charleroi airport is educating its staff about the symptoms of the virus and the hygiene measures to be taken, travellers returning from La Botte are surprised that they were not checked when they disembarked.

    Related News

    Questioned by Belga, a spokesman for the airport explained that he is in permanent contact with the FPS Public Health, which issues instructions according to the evolution of the situation. So far, the Ministry has not issued any instructions for systematic screening of passengers arriving from any part of the world.

    Staff at Brussels Airport in Zaventem have already undergone awareness-building sessions on hygiene precautions. The international airport has also not taken any additional measures for checking on passengers for the moment.

    The FPS Public Health confirmed this statement, adding that the situation is the same as for passengers arriving from China.

    If a passenger:

    Falls ill during the flight, crew will assess and report.
    Becomes ill within 14 days, they should inform a doctor and isolate themself.

    Simply Impossible

    Virologist Marc Van Ranst says there is no reason to be overly concerned if tourists have not visited or stayed in the Italian municipalities now under quarantine. Moreover, given the means of transport available between the two countries (plane, train, bus, car), it is simply impossible to check all the tourists who have stayed in the area in question.

    If people have stayed in one of the offending areas, the head of the laboratory relies on their civic-mindedness to make themselves known and thus prevent any slippage.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job