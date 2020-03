39 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), confirmed the FPS Public Health on Monday.

On 8 March, the National Reference Laboratory network tested 334 samples, of which 39 tested positive for the virus.

22 of the newly infected people live in Flanders, 10 in Wallonia, and 7 in Brussels, bringing the total number of infections in Belgium since the beginning of the epidemic to 239.

“There is currently a starting, but still very limited circulation of the Covid-19 virus among the Belgian population,” the FPS Public Health said. “As travellers from northern Italy returned to almost all the municipalities in Belgium after their holidays, this local circulation is originating from different places throughout the territory,” they added.

On Sunday, the FPS said that fewer samples are sent in for tests over the weekend, which could explain the small increase.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times