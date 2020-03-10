 
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases...
Brussels firefighters injured after seizing rare African wild...
Coronavirus: in numbers...
Brussels lawyers call out Belgian justice system with...
Footage of man smearing saliva on Brussels metro...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases
    Brussels firefighters injured after seizing rare African wild cat
    Coronavirus: in numbers
    Brussels lawyers call out Belgian justice system with viral anti-rape anthem
    Footage of man smearing saliva on Brussels metro goes viral
    Coronavirus patient mistakenly reported dead is in ‘worrying’ state
    Coronavirus: Italy extends lockdown nationwide
    A case of coronavirus detected on the Greek island of Lesbos
    Coronavirus: European Parliament cuts plenary session in Brussels short
    Coronavirus: limited economic impact, for now
    Belgium requested 60 extraditions in 2019
    Coronavirus: Belgium enters ‘enhanced Phase 2’
    European Commission: First 100 days with focus on political priorities
    Coronavirus: ‘We must choose who to treat,’ says Italian doctor
    Hungary only EU member state ranked as partly free
    Coronavirus: first two deaths in Germany
    Coronavirus: UK supermarkets ration toilet roll, sanitiser
    International School of Brussels closes due to coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Global infection tally rises to 110,000
    Parti Socialiste headquarters shut down after member tests positive for coronavirus
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases

    Tuesday, 10 March 2020
    It remains important to avoid contact with vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or people with underlying disorders. Credit: Belga

    28 new people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), confirmed the FPS Public Health on Tuesday.

    On 9 March, the network of the National Reference Laboratory tested 443 samples at the KU Leuven, of which 28 tested positive for the virus.

    Since the beginning of the epidemic, the total number of infections in Belgium now stands at 267. 17 of the newly infected people live in Flanders, 8 in Wallonia and 3 in Brussels.

    “The trend of the weekend continues on Monday,” the FPS Public Health stated on its website. “Over the past 3 days, we detected 31, 39 and 28 positive Covid-19 samples, respectively. For the time being, there is no exponential increase in the number of cases,” it added.

    Related News:

     

    This is because the initial influx of infected people returning from Northern Italy has stopped. Additionally, people who are ill know that it is very important to stay at home to avoid the virus spreading further, which creates a temporary delay in the increase of the number of cases, according to the FPS.

    “However, there is local circulation on our territory, and new cases will be identified in the next few days,” the agency stated, adding that it is very important for sick people who have symptoms such as fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, to stay at home, and contact the doctor by telephone.

    It remains important to avoid contact with vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or people with underlying disorders, as much as possible.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job