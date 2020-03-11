Coronavirus: 2 more deaths confirmed in Belgium...

Two more patients infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, the FPS Public Health confirmed on Wednesday.

One patient (73) was admitted to the Sint-Elisabeth hospital in Brussels on 4 March. Since then, his condition deteriorated rapidly and he died in the Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday, the FPS stated on its website.

The second patient (86) died in a rest home in Sint-Genesius-Rode, in the province of Flemish Brabant. He had been quarantined within that same rest home after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, another infected patient, a 90-year-old woman, also died from the consequences of the virus. This brings the total number of deaths in Belgium to 3.

The FPS stresses “the importance of the recommendations for good personal hygiene and the government’s guidelines to protect both your personal health and that of the most vulnerable people in society.”

