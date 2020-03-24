Greta Thunberg ‘very likely’ has coronavirus...

After returning from a trip to Central Europe in early March, Thunberg said she isolated herself in Sweden with her father as a precaution. Credit: Belga

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said that she “very likely” carries the new coronavirus (Covid-19), as she experienced several symptoms after returning from a trip to Central Europe.

“Around ten days ago, I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who travelled with me from Brussels,” she posted on her Instagram account. “I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever,” she added.

After returning from a trip to Central Europe in early March, Thunberg said she isolated herself in Sweden with her father as a precaution, “since the number of cases of Covid-19 (in Germany for instance) was similar to Italy in the beginning.”

Thunberg has not been tested, as Sweden, which has over 2,200 cases of confirmed infections and 36 deaths, tests only serious cases in need of urgent medical treatment. “It is extremely likely that I have had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances,” she added.

She also said that she has “basically recovered” but stressed that she “almost did not feel ill,” adding that her last cold felt worse than what she experienced now.

With her post, she wants to warn (young) people, as they may only notice very mild symptoms or none at all. “Then, they do not know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups,” she said. “We who do not belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others,” she added.

