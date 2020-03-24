 
Coronavirus: Hairdressers must close doors as well
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: weakest care home residents are not being...
Coronavirus: Hairdressers must close doors as well...
Coronavirus: weekly survey aims to map outbreak’s spread...
Coronavirus: Ryanair expects not to fly again until...
Belgium rations potential treatment against coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Coronavirus: weakest care home residents are not being hospitalised
    Coronavirus: Hairdressers must close doors as well
    Coronavirus: weekly survey aims to map outbreak’s spread through Belgium
    Coronavirus: Ryanair expects not to fly again until June
    Belgium rations potential treatment against coronavirus
    The weather outside: more sunny days ahead
    Coronavirus, oil price drop will hit Middle East and North Africa hard
    Coronavirus: crime drops by 30% in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: It’s A Lockdown, Not Car Free Sunday
    Coronavirus: European Commission steps up production and distribution of medical equipment
    Brussels allows trips across municipalities during lockdown, regional leader says
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 4,269 confirmed cases
    Doctors plead: don’t treat lockdown like car-free Sunday
    Top Gun anthem becomes the Belgian health care workers theme
    Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of outbreak
    Coronavirus: how to help the homeless
    Belgium begins clinical trial on coronavirus treatments
    Coronavirus: UK goes on lockdown
    Belgian air quality has significantly improved since Saturday
    ‘No evidence’ that your pet can give you coronavirus
    View more

    Coronavirus: Hairdressers must close doors as well

    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Many hairdressers had already decided to close on their own initiative. Credit: Belga

    After it was initially decided that hairdressers had to stay open during Belgium’s shutdown because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the National Security Council decided to close the salons from Wednesday.

    After Belgium’s shutdown measures were announced last week, hairdressers were angry and said they were faced with the choice “between cholera and the plague” – either to close down without the compensation available to others, or to carry on with major risk to the health of customers, staff and themselves.

    Hair salons were allowed to stay open, but could only receive clients by appointment, and only one hairdresser and one client were allowed inside the salon at any one time.

    Related News:

     

    Not only did that correspond to only a fraction of the number of clients hairdressers usually saw in a day, but it also exposed them to potential infection, as keeping a 1.5m distance was not an option for them.

    Many hairdressers had already decided to close on their own initiative, “to put their health and that of the customer first” at the risk of a serious loss of income, said Coiffure.org, the sector federation for the hairdressing industry, on its blog.

    Hairdressers, just like all other shops that have to close their businesses during the shutdown, can now claim a compensation sum of €4,000.

    Translation of tweet by Jan Jambon, Minister-President of Flanders: “Hairdressing salons are being closed. Satisfied that the colleagues of #begov and the federal states responded to the question we, as the Flemish government, asked on Friday. Hairdressing salons are entitled to the compensation provided by the Flemish government for all commercial matters that have to be closed.”

    The closure period is currently until at least 5 April, as is the case for all other sectors. However, this could change if the government decides to extend the lockdown measures, according to the federation.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job