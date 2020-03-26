Coronavirus: Commission warns to ‘end selfishness’
Thursday, 26 March 2020
Credit: Belga
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called on the EU member states to cooperate better to fight the new coronavirus (Covid-19).
In recent weeks, there has been little sign of European unity, but that does not make sense, according to Von der Leyen. “Only by helping others can we help ourselves. No member state can handle this alone,” she said.
“There is not one single member state that can meet its own needs when it comes to vital medical supplies and equipment,” Von der Leyen said. “Free movement of goods and services is our strongest and, frankly, our only asset to ensure supplies can go where the needed most,” she added.
Recently, the Commission issued border control guidelines, to make sure that both the flow of goods and people can continue throughout Europe. Additionally, it urged member states to create ‘fast lanes‘ at borders, to prevent trucks from having to wait longer than 15 minutes.