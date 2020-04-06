 
Coronavirus: over 95,000 cases in Germany
Monday, 06 April, 2020
    Coronavirus: over 95,000 cases in Germany
    Coronavirus: over 95,000 cases in Germany

    Monday, 06 April 2020
    Munich, the capital of the most affected region of Germany. Credit: Pixabay

    The number of people in Germany infected with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) has increased by more than 4,000 in one day.

    Since Sunday, Germany has counted over 95,900 coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, according to analyses by the individual regions, a significant increase from 91,100 the day before. In addition, at least 1,415 Germans have lost their lives to the new coronavirus.

    The state of Bavaria seems to be the most severely affected with more than 24,000 registered cases of coronavirus and at least 383 deaths. 

    Germany is currently the third-most affected country in Europe behind Italy and Spain, who both have over 120,000 cases. 

    Germany has lockdown measures in places which, like Belgium‘s, will be enforced until at least 19 April. The violation of these measures can be punished with a hefty fine.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

