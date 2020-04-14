 
Alcohol does not protect against coronavirus, says WHO
Tuesday, 14 April, 2020
    Alcohol does not protect against coronavirus, says WHO

    Tuesday, 14 April 2020
    Credit: Wikicommons

    Alcoholic beverages do not help against the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the European branch of the World Health Organisation (WHO) stressed.

    The WHO has drawn up a fact sheet to combat “the misinformation that is being spread through social media and other communication channels” about alcohol and the coronavirus.

    “Fear and misinformation have generated a dangerous myth that consuming high-strength alcohol can kill the COVID-19 virus. It does not,” the organisation states on its website. “People should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

    “Alcohol is consumed in excessive quantities in the European Region, and leaves too many victims,” said Carina Ferreira-Borges, of the Alcohol and Illicit Drugs Programme at WHO’s European branch.

    “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we should really ask ourselves what risks we are taking in leaving people under lockdown in their homes with a substance that is harmful both in terms of their health and the effects of their behaviour on others, including violence,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

