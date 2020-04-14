Alcohol does not protect against coronavirus, says WHO...

Alcoholic beverages do not help against the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the European branch of the World Health Organisation (WHO) stressed.

The WHO has drawn up a fact sheet to combat “the misinformation that is being spread through social media and other communication channels” about alcohol and the coronavirus.

“Fear and misinformation have generated a dangerous myth that consuming high-strength alcohol can kill the COVID-19 virus. It does not,” the organisation states on its website. “People should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

Related News:

“Alcohol is consumed in excessive quantities in the European Region, and leaves too many victims,” said Carina Ferreira-Borges, of the Alcohol and Illicit Drugs Programme at WHO’s European branch.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we should really ask ourselves what risks we are taking in leaving people under lockdown in their homes with a substance that is harmful both in terms of their health and the effects of their behaviour on others, including violence,” she added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times