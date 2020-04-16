Coronavirus: UK extends lockdown ‘for at least next three weeks’

The United Kingdom will extend its lockdown for at least the next three weeks, announced Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State during a press conference.

On Thursday, Raab confirmed that the UK lockdown will last until at least 7 May in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19), during the daily press conference, for which he was joined by professor Chris Whitty, the UK government’s chief medical adviser, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK government’s chief scientific adviser.

The UK government decided that the restrictions will remain in place, after Sage, the scientific advisory group for emergencies, said that relaxing the measures would lead to a resurgence of the virus, according to Raab.

Subsequently, the government could decide to relax some measures, while strengthening others, according to Raab. “I know that people want more clarity, but it would not be right to prejudge the decisions being taken in the next few weeks,” he said.

“If we rushed now, we would risk all the progress that has been made. And that could lead to a second outbreak, and a second lockdown,” Raab said, adding that “now is not the moment to give the coronavirus a second chance.”

On Thursday, the UK recorded a total of 103,093 confirmed cases and 13,729 hospital deaths, according to the Department for Health and Social Care.

