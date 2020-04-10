 
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson released from intensive care
Friday, 10 April, 2020
    Friday, 10 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson released from intensive care

    Friday, 10 April 2020
    PM was hospitalised ten days after testing positive for the new coronavirus. © Belga

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the intensive care unit after he was hospitalised with worsening symptoms of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    Johson was moved into the ICU of St Thomas’ Hospital in London a day after his hospitalisation with “persistent” symptoms of Covid-19 on 5 April.

    He will remain hospitalised and will “receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” his office said, BBC reports.

    The prime minister took to Twitter on 27 March to announce that he would go into isolation after testing positive for the virus, and said his symptoms included temperature and a persistent cough.

    After he was moved to the ICU, his office said he was being given “standard oxygen treatment” and that his condition did not require him being put on a ventilator.

    Aged 55, Johnson said he would continue running the country from the hospital and said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would deputise for him where necessary.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

