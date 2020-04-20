 
Coronavirus: Germany relaxes lockdown measures
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Germany relaxes lockdown measures...
Coronavirus: 40% of workers won’t change jobs...
Coronavirus: more clarity expected on summer weddings on...
Cars banned from entering Brussels’ Parc de Woluwe...
Ministers consider a possible return to school...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Germany relaxes lockdown measures
    Coronavirus: 40% of workers won’t change jobs
    Coronavirus: more clarity expected on summer weddings on Friday
    Cars banned from entering Brussels’ Parc de Woluwe
    Ministers consider a possible return to school
    Coronavirus: Triage points to be phased out from Monday
    Coronavirus: 45% of Belgians use television as main information source
    Coronavirus: Chinese laboratory denies accusations
    Coronavirus: Dutch PM to discuss measures with Flemish MP
    Coronavirus: Molenbeek adapts measures for Ramadan
    Belgium deactivates 1722 number again
    Coronavirus: 41,000 tests from nursing homes to be analysed
    Coronavirus: Belgium tops the world in number of deaths in relation to population
    Coronavirus: Austria considers letting in tourists this summer
    Coronavirus: Wedding planners want clarity
    Two baby golden takins born at Pairi Daiza
    Coronavirus: Used masks remain effective after decontamination
    Dentists warn not to put off treatment or run risk of serious infection
    Coronavirus: hospital admissions in Belgium drop below 5,000
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 38,496 confirmed cases
    View more

    Coronavirus: Germany relaxes lockdown measures

    Monday, 20 April 2020
    Germany will reopen small stores as of Monday. Credit: Pixabay

    Stores smaller than 800 square metres will be allowed to reopen in Germany as of Monday as the country phases out of its lockdown.

    The rules will vary between regions, but car dealerships, bicycle shops and book shops will all be allowed to open again, as well as zoos in some regions. Meanwhile, places such as bars, restaurants and larger stores will remain closed.

    Additionally, final-year high school students preparing for exams will be allowed to go to school again in Saxony, Berlin and Brandenburg. Other regions will reopen schools later this week under similar restrictions, and some will wait until May.

    Related Articles

     

    The coronavirus pandemic is “under control and manageable” in Germany, as Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Friday as the country reached a rate of infection – in other words, the average number of people to be infected by one coronavirus patient – of less than one. Germany counted 139,897 confirmed cases and 4,294 dead as of 19 April.

    Despite stores reopening, “we won’t be able to live our old life for a long time,” said Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia Armin Laschet.

    Meanwhile, Belgium extended its lockdown on 15 April, with all businesses deemed non-essential remaining closed until at least 3 May. Garden centres and do-it-yourself stores are an exception to this rule. Belgium counted 38,496 confirmed cases since Sunday and saw a first drop in hospitalisations.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job