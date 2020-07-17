 
New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm bell’, warns health minister
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 17 July, 2020
Latest News:
Nordic tour operator sues Belgium over inconsistent travel...
Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’...
Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for...
New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm...
Ryanair extends free rebooking by another month...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Nordic tour operator sues Belgium over inconsistent travel advice for Sweden
    Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’ for Belgians
    Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for the long weekend
    New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm bell’, warns health minister
    Ryanair extends free rebooking by another month
    Brussels Region reveals 30 km/h road plans for 2021
    Weather Report: the sun returns this weekend
    Comparing Belgium’s current coronavirus figures to the rest of the crisis
    20,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown
    Dutch PM: Italy, Spain and Portugal will only get Covid-19 relief funds after reforms
    Belgium in Brief: ‘I think we should be concerned about this’
    Belgium specifies priority groups for future coronavirus vaccine
    Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033
    One year suspended for policeman who beat up refugee
    Coastal tax hike targets Belgium’s second home owners
    Belgium will run more trains for safe travel this holiday weekend
    Coronavirus: ‘This is the beginning of the second wave’
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections break 100 per day again
    Coronavirus: Face masks are with us at least until winter
    View more
    Share article:

    New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm bell’, warns health minister

    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The new coronavirus figures should worry everyone, Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block warned on Friday.

    The number of infections has increased by 32% in the last seven days compared to the previous week, according to the table published by Sciensano, the public health institute. Last Monday, there were 216 new cases. We are facing the beginning of a second wave, according to virologist Marc Van Ranst.

    The figures “should ring like an alarm bell in everyone’s ears,” De Block told Dutch-speaking Radio 1.”These are certainly not good numbers,” De Block stressed. “We have to respect the measures, limit our contacts and stick to the rules.”

    Related Articles

     

    The National Security Council (NSC) will meet next Thursday. “We will look carefully at the figures and see whether measures need to be strengthened,” De Block said.

    “We cannot go backwards,” De Block said, hoping that a new containment will not be necessary. “We have to avoid it and keep up the effort.”

    The Brussels Times