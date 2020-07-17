New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm bell’, warns health minister

The new coronavirus figures should worry everyone, Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block warned on Friday.

The number of infections has increased by 32% in the last seven days compared to the previous week, according to the table published by Sciensano, the public health institute. Last Monday, there were 216 new cases. We are facing the beginning of a second wave, according to virologist Marc Van Ranst.

The figures “should ring like an alarm bell in everyone’s ears,” De Block told Dutch-speaking Radio 1.”These are certainly not good numbers,” De Block stressed. “We have to respect the measures, limit our contacts and stick to the rules.”

The National Security Council (NSC) will meet next Thursday. “We will look carefully at the figures and see whether measures need to be strengthened,” De Block said.

“We cannot go backwards,” De Block said, hoping that a new containment will not be necessary. “We have to avoid it and keep up the effort.”

