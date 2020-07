Some 117,000 breaches of coronavirus measures were recorded in the National General Database since 14 March, La Libre Belgique reports on Thursday based on data from the federal police.

This covers various offences ranging from failure to comply with bans on gatherings, distancing measures or opening hours.

The police have issued some 1,400 reports for failure to wear a face mask, which is compulsory on public transport.

In addition, reports were issued by Securail, the national railway’s security service. These figures are not completely up to date and it may take a few days before they are recorded in the database.

Several police zones have decided to increase checks, particularly in the north of Brussels, where the mayors of Schaerbeek, Evere and Saint-Josse have asked the police to tighten controls due to the increasing number of infections.

Other communes, such as La Roche-en-Ardenne, which is confronted with a large number of tourists, have requested reinforcements from the federal police.

The Brussels Times