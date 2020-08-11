   
Coronavirus misinformation responsible for thousands of deaths, study says
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus misinformation responsible for thousands of deaths, study...
Heatwave: red alert remains in force in Antwerp...
Facebook and Instagram ban images of Zwarte Piet...
Antwerp mosques file complaint against far-right Vlaams Belang...
Antwerp church opens to students looking for cool...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 11 August 2020
    Coronavirus misinformation responsible for thousands of deaths, study says
    Heatwave: red alert remains in force in Antwerp and Limburg
    Facebook and Instagram ban images of Zwarte Piet
    Antwerp mosques file complaint against far-right Vlaams Belang for inciting hatred
    Antwerp church opens to students looking for cool place to study
    Dozens of Brussels kids quarantined after parents flout self-isolation rules
    In Photos: Leopold III’s Bugatti goes up for auction
    Brussels set to impose face masks in public as region slides towards alarm threshold
    Banning all daytrips to Belgian coast is ‘not desirable,’ says Interior Minister
    Rules for festivals should also apply at the beach, Belgian police unions say
    Ozone concentrations remain high Tuesday
    Is this Belgium’s longest heatwave? 6 questions answered
    #SoundOfSilence: Belgian event sector denounces lack of government support
    Belgium in Brief: Belgium Enters A Crucial Week
    Russia has world’s first coronavirus vaccine, Putin says
    Belgium’s increase slows down to 588 new coronavirus infections per day
    Belgians ‘not welcome’ as Dutch city records rise in new coronavirus infections
    Petrol will be more expensive at the pump on Wednesday
    Footage of a burning car outside Brussels circulates on social media
    Set up Covid-19 testing centres in airports, train stations, Brussels mayor says
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus misinformation responsible for thousands of deaths, study says

    Tuesday, 11 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Misinformation about the new coronavirus (Covid-19) has caused thousands of deaths, according to a study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

    For this study, a team of international scientists from Australia, Japan and Thailand, among others, analysed data compiled between December 2019 and April 2020.

    The research shows that about 800 people died after drinking alcohol to disinfect their bodies, while 5,900 people had to be hospitalised after consuming methanol, 60 of whom subsequently lost their eyesight.

    Related News:

     

    Some false information circulating on Indian social networks invited Internet users to consume urine or cow dung to protect themselves from a Covid-19 infection, and in Saudi Arabia, some publications claimed that a mixture of camel urine and lime protected against the coronavirus.

    The study, which sifted through data from 87 countries in 25 languages, also found that some people of Asian origin and health workers were repeatedly stigmatised, and faced verbal and physical abuse.

    Therefore, the scientists called on governments and international organisations to better control online misinformation.

    Among other things, they urged them to “cooperate with social media companies to share the correct information.”

    The Brussels Times