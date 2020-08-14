   
Belgium further restricts travel to several EU regions
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 August, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control...
Belgium further restricts travel to several EU regions...
Brussels’ coronavirus cases are doubling every two weeks,...
Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’...
Over 100 extra police officers stationed at Belgian...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 August 2020
    Brussels now dark orange on EU disease control map
    Belgium further restricts travel to several EU regions
    Brussels’ coronavirus cases are doubling every two weeks, Crisis Centre says
    Belgium to change colours for ‘a number of’ travel zones on Friday
    Over 100 extra police officers stationed at Belgian coast this weekend
    Children more often get coronavirus at home than at school, Belgian study confirms
    Government talks collapse, King makes the next move on Monday
    Belgium in Brief: Peaking Deaths During Heat
    France declares Paris coronavirus ‘red zone’ again
    Cyber-security experts warn of ‘tsunami’ of fraudulent texts
    Pressure to go back to work increases despite teleworking advice
    Belgium’s increase stabilises at average of 606 new coronavirus cases per day
    Thunderstorms expected throughout Belgium, yellow alert issued
    Former Opel site in Antwerp is polluted with toxic ‘forever chemicals’
    Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès: “People’s health was and remains the top priority”
    Government threatens financial penalties for labs over testing delays
    Turkey accuses United Arab Emirates of ‘betraying the Palestinians’
    Belgium’s coast mayors prepare for last major weekend of the summer
    Man arrested after returning from red zone and going back straight to work
    Data protection authority fines Proximus €20,000
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium further restricts travel to several EU regions

    Friday, 14 August 2020
    Credit: Belga/Brussels Airlines

    Belgium has further restricted travel to several countries and zones in Europe in the latest update of the Foreign Affairs’ Department website of Friday.

    As the National Crisis Centre announced on Friday morning, the colour codes of “a number of” countries and regions in Europe have been adapted, further restricting travel for Belgians.

    Red zones

    From now on, travelling to Malta, several regions in Spain and almost the entire country of Romania, as well as several other regions, is no longer allowed as they have become “red travel zones.”

    For Spain, travelling is no longer allowed to the autonomous regions of Aragon and Navarra, the provinces of Barcelona and Lleida ( autonomous region of Catalonia), the province of Biscay (autonomous region of the Basque Country), the province of Soria (autonomous region of Castilla y Leon).

    Travelling to the regions Bucharest-Ilfov, the Centre, North-West, North-East, South-East, South-Muntenia and South-West Oltenia in Romania is also no longer allowed.

    The North-East and South-West regions of Bulgaria, and Leicester in the United Kingdom are also red zones.

    People returning to Belgium from one of these regions are required to be tested and quarantined.

    Related News:

     

    Orange zones

    Apart from colouring several new regions red, several new countries and regions have also received an orange colour, meaning that non-essential travel is still allowed, but the authorities advise against it.

    The current orange travel zones, meaning that getting tested and quarantining upon return is recommended, for Belgians are:

    Andorra

    Bulgaria: North-West, North-Central, South-East and South-Central

    Denmark

    Germany: Niederbayern, Hamburg, Düsseldorf and Arnsberg

    France: Île de France, departement du Nord, departement Loiret, departementen Meurthe-et-Moselle and Moselle, departement Sarthe, Mayenne en Loire-Atlantique, departement Ille-et-Vilaine, departements Gard en Hérault, departement Haute-Garonne, departements Ain, Rhône, Loire and Haute-Savoie, departements Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Alpes-Maritimes, Var, Vaucluse and Bouches-du-Rhône

    Iceland

    Croatia: provinces Osijek-Baranja, Split-Dalmatië, Zagreb, Brod-Posavina and Vukovar-Srijem

    Luxembourg

    Monaco

    The Netherlands: provinces South-Holland, North-Holland, Zeeland, Utrecht, North-Brabant en Flevoland

    Norway: Oslo and Viken province

    Austria: Upper-Austria and Vienna

    Poland: provinces Lesser Poland, Greater Poland, Silesia, Opole, Łódź, Subcarpathian, Masovia and Warsaw

    Portugal: Lisbon metropolitan area

    Romania: Western region

    Slovakia: Western Slovakian region

    Slovenia: Eastern Slovenian region

    Spain: autonomous regions of Madrid, Cantabria and Valencia, provinces of Girona and Tarragona (autonomous region of Catalonia), provinces Álava and Gipuzkoa (autonomous region of Basque Country), autonomous region of La Rioja, provinces Burgos, Salamanca, Segovia and Valladolid (autonomous region of Castilla y Leon), provinces Ciudad Real, Guadalajara and Toledo (autonomous region Castilla-La Mancha), autonomous region Murcia, provinces Almeria, Córdoba and Málaga (autonomous region of Andalusia), Balearic Islands and Melilla

    Czech Republic: Central Bohemian Region, Moravian-Silesian Region, region of Prague, South-West and South-East regions

    United Kingdom: Midlands, North East, North West and North Eastern Scotland

    Sweden

    Switzerland: cantons of Geneva, Vaud, Basel City, Zürich, Glarus, Luzern, Schwyz, Zug and Schaffhausen

    All other regions within the EU are green zones, meaning Belgium has no travel restrictions in place for them. However, travelling is still a risk, and the situation in Europe can change rapidly, according to the Crisis Centre.

    “Therefore, always check the situation at your destination. Choose green zones and stick to the basic rules at all times, also when you are abroad,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.

    Quarantine when back in Belgium is particularly important if you have carried out a high-risk activity in an orange zone, such as visiting relatives, or have participated in nightlife.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times