First coronavirus confirmed in the Netherlands...

Health authorities are working to identify the people who could have come in contact with the man, following reports that he recently participated in the carnival festivities in Tilburg.
Eerder vanavond is bekend geworden dat nu ook in Nederland sprake is van een geval van corona-besmetting. Ik sta in nauw contact met Bruno Bruins, onder andere over alle inspanningen die gedaan zijn om ons land hierop voor te bereiden.
The Dutch institute for public health said that once identified, the people who have come in contact with the coronavirus patient are closely monitored and that they “must take their temperature twice a day,” and report it to authorities.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was working with Bruins and health officials and discussing “all the efforts that have been made to prepare our country for this.”
News of the confirmed Dutch case comes as Nigeria, Lithuania and New Zealand all confirmed their first cases of the new coronavirus, Covid-19, on Thursday and Friday.