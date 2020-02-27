Italy: Coronavirus cases climb to 400 but 3 patients cured

Italy has reached the milestone of 400 known cases with 12 deaths related to the epidemic of new coronavirus on its soil, Civil Protection announced on Wednesday evening.

The new head of Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli announced, however, that there are no new deaths, and further specified that three people have been cured.

These three patients had been undergoing treatment in Rome since the beginning of February — a Chinese tourist couple and a young man returned from China. They were the first reported cases of coronavirus in Italy.

Of the 400 cases reported on Wednesday, only 36 persons are in intensive care, Borrelli stated.

