 
Italy: Coronavirus cases climb to 400 but 3 patients cured
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Latest News:
Italy: Coronavirus cases climb to 400 but 3...
Coronavirus confirmed in Romania, Denmark and Norway...
Belgian companies sent €172.3 billion to tax havens...
Dozens of Belgians allowed to leave quarantined hotel...
Mini Europe has a mini Brexit...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    Italy: Coronavirus cases climb to 400 but 3 patients cured
    Coronavirus confirmed in Romania, Denmark and Norway
    Belgian companies sent €172.3 billion to tax havens in 2018
    Dozens of Belgians allowed to leave quarantined hotel in Tenerife
    Mini Europe has a mini Brexit
    Brussels floats the idea of a congestion charge
    Belgian ski resorts open after first snowfall
    Airport police work to rule will end after Friday
    Minor groped in Ghent swimming pool by three underage boys
    Woman dies after drinking wine contaminated with MDMA
    Union threatens strike as Blokker becomes Mega World
    12 people discovered in refrigerated truck in Flanders
    United Airlines gets dozens of complaints after scrapping Belgian biscuits on flights
    EU considers softening budget rules for countries hit by coronavirus
    No new Ebola cases reported in the DRC for a week
    Belgians on holiday consider returning early amid coronavirus fears
    Quarantine lifted for Belgians returned from Westerdam cruise
    More snow forecast in Belgium from Wednesday night
    Asylum applications in the EU rise for the first time since 2015
    ‘Insufficient evidence’ for earlier arrest of gang that forcefully prostituted minors
    View more

    Italy: Coronavirus cases climb to 400 but 3 patients cured

    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    © Belga

    Italy has reached the milestone of 400 known cases with 12 deaths related to the epidemic of new coronavirus on its soil, Civil Protection announced on Wednesday evening.

    The new head of Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli announced, however, that there are no new deaths, and further specified that three people have been cured.

    These three patients had been undergoing treatment in Rome since the beginning of February — a Chinese tourist couple and a young man returned from China. They were the first reported cases of coronavirus in Italy.

    Related News:

     

    Of the 400 cases reported on Wednesday, only 36 persons are in intensive care, Borrelli stated.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job