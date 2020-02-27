 
Coronavirus: masks are of ‘little use’ for healthy people, says Belgian virologist
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Fake news and conspiracies begin to spread...
Coronavirus: masks are of ‘little use’ for healthy...
In Photos: Comic Con comes to Brussels...
Belgian first: Patient receives new heart valve under...
North Sea Carnival dive cancelled due to ‘very...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    Coronavirus: Fake news and conspiracies begin to spread
    Coronavirus: masks are of ‘little use’ for healthy people, says Belgian virologist
    In Photos: Comic Con comes to Brussels
    Belgian first: Patient receives new heart valve under local anaesthetic
    North Sea Carnival dive cancelled due to ‘very bad’ weather conditions
    Flanders and Brussels complain of climate budget from EU
    Eurotunnel: profits up 22% in 2019 despite Brexit and French strikes
    ZOO Planckendael asks public to help find escaped exotic birds
    Soldiers offered one day off if they bring in two recruits
    In photos: Extinction Rebellion disrupts aviation summit in Brussels
    Aviation industry fears ‘biggest financial crisis in deades’ due to coronavirus
    Italy: Coronavirus cases climb to 400 but 3 patients cured
    Coronavirus confirmed in Romania, Denmark and Norway
    Belgian companies sent €172.3 billion to tax havens in 2018
    Dozens of Belgians allowed to leave quarantined hotel in Tenerife
    Mini Europe has a mini Brexit
    Brussels floats the idea of a congestion charge
    Belgian ski resorts open after first snowfall
    Airport police work to rule will end after Friday
    Minor groped in Ghent swimming pool by three underage boys
    View more

    Coronavirus: masks are of ‘little use’ for healthy people, says Belgian virologist

    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    Wearing masks is only useful for medical staff and people who have already contracted the disease, the director of Belgium's coronavirus committee said. Credit: Belga

    Wearing a face mask for prevention amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus is only useful for those already infected, according to the head of Belgium’s coronavirus committee.

    Steven Van Gucht, who leads Belgium’s scientific committee for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) said that it made “little sense” for healthy people to wear masks as a protective measure.

    “Wearing a mask is only efficient for patients who have already been infected by the coronavirus as well as for medical staff,” Van Gucht said. “These masks actually protect those around a [Covid-19] patient from the germs transmitted through coughing, sneezing or speaking,” he added.

    Van Gucht’s comments come as the global supply chain for face masks feels the strain of rising public concern over the epidemic, with China — the outbreak’s epicentre and the product’s biggest producer — warning of shortages amid a significant spike in demand.

    Related News:

     

    “It is important to ensure sufficient availability of these masks,” Van Gucht, a virologist with federal health research institute Sciensano said in an online statement.

    Medical masks with filters (type FFP2 and FFP3) should be reserved for medical personnel, who are trained in how to use and discard them properly, he added.

    Following a rapid outbreak in Italy at the weekend, the epidemic spread to several European countries, including Greece, Romania, Switzerland and Norway.

    According to Van Gucht, the most efficient way of avoiding infection with the new coronavirus is to adopt the same reflexes to ward off the seasonal flu: frequently washing your hands with soap and water, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and sneezing in the crux of your elbow, instead of on your hands, when you have no tissues handy.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job