    Coronavirus: Exki closes take-out counters

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Credit: Exki/Facebook.

    The Belgian brand Exki has decided that it will completely close its 107 global restaurants, that is to say including take-out service, confirmed the general manager in charge of marketing, David Esseryk.

    “The restaurants had already closed, only a dozen take-out services were kept,” said Esseryck. “We must take care of our employees, that is the priority. Everyone must be able to stay at home.”

    Workers will be placed on temporary unemployment, added Esseryck.

    Authorities announced a series of precautionary measures Thursday evening due to the coronavirus epidemic. All restaurants and bars must remain closed until April 3. The catering services can continue their activities, but some have decided to suspend them anyway.

    The Brussels Times

