Coronavirus: What can’t you do this weekend...

    Credit: Pxhere

    As all events, indoors and outdoors, no matter the number of attendants have been cancelled by the government to contain the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), here is a list of what is and isn’t open this weekend.

    This is not an extensive list, but a resource to help you keep track of what you can’t do.

    Concerts: all Belgian venus are closed, most of them until the end of 31 March, others until further notice. More information here.

    Museums: closed, and will be for the foreseeable future.

    Snack bars and frites shops: open, but only for take-away food.

    Gyms: closed, and will be until further notice. On its website, Basic-Fit stated that it plans to reopen on 3 April. Individually practising sports in the open air, like going for a jog, is still allowed, the FPS Public Health said.

    Swimming pools: closed, from midnight on Friday until 3 April.

    Libraries: closed, from midnight on Friday until 3 April.

    Hairdressers: open, but on an appointment-only basis.

    Cinemas: closed. Most of them until further notice, and Kinepolis until at least 31 March.

    Cafes, bars, nightclubs, restaurants: closed, from midnight on Friday until 3 April.

    Pharmacists, supermarkets, bakeries, butchers, and all shops providing essential services: open

    All other shops: closed during the weekend, but open during the week.

    Markets: open

    Taxis: Services remain open, but the FPS Public Health advises to limit the number of passengers in the car as much as possible.

    Zoo: Planckendael and ZOO Antwerp remain open for the time being, but stress that visitors should respect the FPS’ recommendations and have closed their restaurants. Pairi Daiza has pushed back its reopening until 4 April.

    Theme parks: closed, until 3 April.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

