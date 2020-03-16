 
Is Belgium still open to tourists?
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
About 300 revellers attend rave party despite ban...
Coronavirus: Exki closes take-out counters...
Ryanair says entire fleet could eventually be grounded...
Coronavirus: no more than 10% of pupils show...
Is Belgium still open to tourists?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    About 300 revellers attend rave party despite ban on gatherings
    Coronavirus: Exki closes take-out counters
    Ryanair says entire fleet could eventually be grounded
    Coronavirus: no more than 10% of pupils show up on day one of Belgium’s school shutdown
    Is Belgium still open to tourists?
    There are enough trains to go around, SNCB says
    Flemish Work Minister says family member has coronavirus
    Crisis centre warns against fake news on social media
    Maximum prices for petroleum products to change from Tuesday
    EU Commission Vice President self-isolates after exposure to coronavirus
    Taxi industry struggles under coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Alibaba gives Belgium 500,000 mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Antwerp cracks down on open restaurants
    Belgium in Brief: Over 1,000 Confirmed Cases
    Belgium reports fifth coronavirus death as cases surge past 1,000
    The situation in France is ‘rapidly’ deteriorating
    Air France-KLM reduces flights by up to 90%
    Coronavirus: Belgium breaks 1,000 confirmed cases
    Antwerp health councillor tests positive for coronavirus
    Coronavirus: All outdoor playgrounds closed
    View more

    Is Belgium still open to tourists?

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    To contain the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), the government recommended that Belgians stop travelling abroad. But can tourists still visit Belgium?

    “The Belgian borders are still open,” said Karl Lagatie, a Foreign Affairs spokesperson to The Brussels Times, meaning that tourists are still allowed to enter the country.

    “However, there are certain possible implications for foreign travellers, such as not being able to return to their own country, for example,” said Erik Eenaerts, the spokesperson for Domestic Affairs, to The Brussels Times.

    Tourists and travellers are still allowed to enter the country, but they should first check the travel advice of their own countries before entering Belgium, say both the spokespersons for Foreign and Domestic Affairs.

    Related News:

     

    “We cannot see the future, of course, so I can only advise every person to follow the travel advice of their own country before travelling to Belgium,” Eenaerts said, adding that once the tourists are on Belgian soil, they will have to follow the measures taken by the National Security Council, as they are in force for everyone on Belgium’s territory.

    The authorities have asked Belgians to limit social contact, and stay in their homes as much as possible. In addition, all restaurants, cafes, nightclubs and bars are closed, and events have been cancelled or postponed.

    Italy and Spain are in complete lockdown, and several other countries, such as the Czech Republic, Denmark, and Poland have closed their borders to foreign travellers. Other countries, including Germany, Austria and Hungary, have only closed parts of their borders or have implemented checks for people wanting to enter.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job