Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June...

Air Belgium will not fly to Guadeloupe and Martinique until at least 3 June, the airline said Friday on its website.

Previously, the airline had said it was planning to resume its flights on 2 May.

“After analysis and in view of the latest developments in Belgium and Europe and in the world in general, it appears to us that the conditions will unfortunately not be met for a resumption of our flights to the West Indies on 2 May 2020,” Air Belgium stressed.

The passengers concerned have been informed by e-mail by Air Belgium. For reservations via a tour operator or travel agency, the company is asking passengers to contact them.

This follows an announcement by Brussels Airlines that it would aim to resume a limited number of flights from 15 May.

“The worldwide Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis and the ongoing travel restrictions imposed by many countries around the world, oblige Brussels Airlines to review the restart of its operations,” the company explained in a press release.

Brussels Airlines’ CEO Dieter Vranckx has said he is optimistic despite the airline’s struggle through the current financial crisis. “In the end, the goal is to grow profitably from 2023. But first, we have to survive the coming weeks,” he said.

The Brussels Times