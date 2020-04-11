 
Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 11 April, 2020
Latest News:
Royal Academy of Medicine recommends use of cloth...
Full garabage collection resumes on Monday in Brussels...
Contact tracing is a necessary component of deconfinement,...
Apple, Google join forces to support the fight...
Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    Royal Academy of Medicine recommends use of cloth masks
    Full garabage collection resumes on Monday in Brussels
    Contact tracing is a necessary component of deconfinement, virologist stresses
    Apple, Google join forces to support the fight against Covid-19
    Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June
    WWII bomb discovered in Cologne
    Carrefour installs a disinfection unit on the Place Jourdan
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 28,018 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Sinterklaas is safe, says Marc Van Ranst
    Coronavirus in Europe’s last dictatorship
    Coronavirus: How to celebrate Easter responsibly
    Coronavirus: over 1,6 million infections worldwide
    Coronavirus: Brussels car parks at Sonian Forest remain open
    Coronavirus: Belgians consume up to 25% less electricity
    Nursing home residents make up nearly half of Belgium’s coronavirus deaths
    Coronavirus: Pearl Jam will not perform at Rock Werchter
    Coronavirus: Belgian companies predict 37% turnover loss
    Moral dilemma: Saving lives when resources are scarce
    Coronavirus: Incorrectly taken tests in care centres ‘should be taken again’
    Coronavirus: Belgium takes steps to ensure safe mouth masks 
    View more

    Coronavirus: Air Belgium grounds flights until June

    Saturday, 11 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Air Belgium will not fly to Guadeloupe and Martinique until at least 3 June, the airline said Friday on its website.

    Previously, the airline had said it was planning to resume its flights on 2 May.

    “After analysis and in view of the latest developments in Belgium and Europe and in the world in general, it appears to us that the conditions will unfortunately not be met for a resumption of our flights to the West Indies on 2 May 2020,” Air Belgium stressed.

    Related News

     

    The passengers concerned have been informed by e-mail by Air Belgium. For reservations via a tour operator or travel agency, the company is asking passengers to contact them.

    This follows an announcement by Brussels Airlines that it would aim to resume a limited number of flights from 15 May.

    “The worldwide Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis and the ongoing travel restrictions imposed by many countries around the world, oblige Brussels Airlines to review the restart of its operations,” the company explained in a press release.

    Brussels Airlines’ CEO Dieter Vranckx has said he is optimistic despite the airline’s struggle through the current financial crisis. “In the end, the goal is to grow profitably from 2023. But first, we have to survive the coming weeks,” he said.

    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job