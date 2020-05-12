Ryanair flights from Brussels and Charleroi to resume in July

Ryanair flights will once again depart from Brussels Airport and Charleroi as of 1 July, the group’s managing director and founder, Michael O’Leary, announced on Tuesday.

Reservations have already been made in Belgium, he told the Belga agency on Tuesday, explaining that outbound trips are mainly to Greece, Portugal, France, Italy and Spain.

The airline has also received a number of inbound bookings, due to people trying to get back to the country for work. “Many employees of the European Commission and other EU organisations want to go back to work,” O’Leary said.

The number of flights planned in Belgium could not yet be communicated at this by the low-cost airline, but it says it has already been in touch with Charleroi and Brussels airports. According to O’Leary, they are willing to resume flights provided that health measures are properly respected.

Related News

The airline announced early Tuesday that it intended to return to 40% of its normal flight schedule from Wednesday 1 July 2020, subject to the lifting of government restrictions on intra-EU flights and the implementation of effective public health measures at the airports. Ryanair will operate a daily schedule of nearly 1,000 flights, restoring 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network.

“As far as flight cancellations are concerned, we manage refunds on a daily basis. We have gone from 2,500 refunds per week to 10,000 despite the reduction in the workforce due to social distancing in our offices. We hope that with the resumption of flights in July, many people will request an exchange. Refunds will take several months. We’ve had 15 million requests for the months of March, April, May and June,” said O’Leary, who recommends an exchange to airline customers by reservation.

In addition to mask-wearing and temperature monitoring, Ryanair will ask all passengers who fly in July and August to provide detailed information on the duration of their planned visit and their address when travelling to another EU country. “These details will be communicated directly to the EU, which will ensure their confidentiality,” said O’Leary.

The Brussels Times