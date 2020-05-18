 
Fuel prices rise from Tuesday
Monday, 18 May, 2020
    Fuel prices rise from Tuesday
    Fuel prices rise from Tuesday

    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    In Belgium, refuelling your car will become more expensive again from Tuesday, the Federal Public Economy Service (FPS Economy) said on Monday.

    Euro 95 (E10) petrol will see its price increase by 2.2 cents to a maximum of €1.2750/litre. Euro 98 (E5) petrol will cost a maximum of €1.3250/litre, an increase of 3.1 cents.

    The maximum price of diesel fuel (for heating purposes) for orders of 2,000 litres or more will rise by 1.75 cents to €0.4039/litre.

    These increases are due to changes in the price of petroleum products and/or their components on international markets.

    The Brussels Times

