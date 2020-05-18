Fuel prices rise from Tuesday...

In Belgium, refuelling your car will become more expensive again from Tuesday, the Federal Public Economy Service (FPS Economy) said on Monday.

Euro 95 (E10) petrol will see its price increase by 2.2 cents to a maximum of €1.2750/litre. Euro 98 (E5) petrol will cost a maximum of €1.3250/litre, an increase of 3.1 cents.

Related Articles

The maximum price of diesel fuel (for heating purposes) for orders of 2,000 litres or more will rise by 1.75 cents to €0.4039/litre.

These increases are due to changes in the price of petroleum products and/or their components on international markets.

The Brussels Times