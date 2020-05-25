 
Brussels Airlines will fly to 59 destinations this summer
Monday, 25 May, 2020
    Monday, 25 May 2020
    Brussels Airlines will fly to 59 destinations this summer

    Monday, 25 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels Airlines will offer an adapted and reduced programme for this summer, the company announced on Monday.

    Between 15 June and 31 August, the airline said it would gradually add destinations to eventually reach 59 destinations in 33 countries in Europe, Africa and the United States, corresponding to around 30% of what was scheduled for the summer for Europe and 40% of intercontinental routes.

    In Europe, 45 destinations will be served in 20 countries including Spain, Portugal, Greece, Italy, France and Denmark. The airline will operate 13 destinations in Africa (subject to approval by local authorities), and will fly to New York City’s JFK airport.

    The airline is currently updating its reservations systems and expects this process to be completed by the end of the week.

    The timetable for flights beyond the summer period will be announced at the beginning of June. The airline hopes to be able to offer 50% of its originally planned flights between now and the end of the year.

    The company also reiterated that wearing face masks will be mandatory on board.

    “We are very much looking forward to restarting our activities and welcoming back our guests and part of our staff. We are taking all measures to protect them during their journey with us,” said Brussels Airlines CEO Dieter Vranckx.

    The complete list of destinations can be accessed here.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times