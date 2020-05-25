 
Dieselgate: Belgian consumer organisation welcomes German ruling
Monday, 25 May, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian consumer organisation Test Achats called on car manufacturer Volkswagen on Monday to reimburse Belgians who bought cars with a rigged diesel engine.

    The organisation welcomed the German Federal Court’s decision for Volkswagen to partially reimburse a customer who had bought a car with a rigged diesel engine.

    Test Achats called on Volkswagen to reimburse the purchasers of the 400,000 cars in Belgium of “VW, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Porsche brands which emitted significantly more NOx than announced.”

    The organisation added that it was open to a discussion aimed at reaching an amicable solution to compensate consumers.

    Test Achats launched a collective action in 2016 that was declared admissible by the Brussels Court of First Instance at the end of 2017.

    The action “allows Test Achats to represent all the injured owners without the latter having to take any action,” the organisation pointed out.

    Pleadings for this action will take place on 14 and 15 February 2022.

