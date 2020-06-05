 
Ryanair will resume over 90 Belgian routes from 1 July
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 05 June, 2020
Latest News:
Ryanair will resume over 90 Belgian routes from...
Dutch PM changes opinion on controversial Zwarte Piet...
Belgium in Brief: How To Visit A Restaurant...
Illegal logging up by 150% amid coronavirus lockdowns...
Some good news to take you into the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 05 June 2020
    Ryanair will resume over 90 Belgian routes from 1 July
    Dutch PM changes opinion on controversial Zwarte Piet
    Belgium in Brief: How To Visit A Restaurant
    Illegal logging up by 150% amid coronavirus lockdowns
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Coronavirus: 140 new cases, number in hospital down to 700
    Divorce rates will climb as lockdown lifts, lawyers say
    Diversity audit for Brussels fire brigade
    Cheat-sheet: The new rules for customers returning to bars
    Leopold II statue defaced at Africa Museum
    Wanted cat Lee can be flown to Peru and back
    SNCB receives massive fine for exposing workers to carcinogen
    Coronavirus: 58% of patients in ICU survived
    Lockdown: 80% of people worldwide don’t drink more alcohol
    PM calls for ‘alternative’ to Black Lives Matter march in Brussels
    Belgian businessman shot in Athens was convicted drugs dealer
    Coronavirus: 25% of Belgian employees work less
    Extinction Rebellion occupies crossing in Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre
    European Commission pledges €300 million for global vaccine access
    Tomorrowland will organise a digital festival this summer
    View more

    Ryanair will resume over 90 Belgian routes from 1 July

    Friday, 05 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Ryanair will resume more than 90 routes from/to Belgium from 1 July, as part of its summer programme, the Irish airline announced on Friday.

    Ryanair had announced at the end of May that it would resume over 40% of its flights from Zaventem and Charleroi from 1 July.

    Following the example of other European airlines, Ryanair has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis which has grounded most of its fleet.

    Related News

     

    The low-cost airline has also announced, like several of its competitors, cuts in its staff. For Ryanair, 3,000 jobs are threatened, i.e. 15% of its total staff.

    Ryanair transported 148.6 million passengers during its 2019-2020 financial year, making it the leading European airline in terms of the number of passengers carried.

    The Brussels Times