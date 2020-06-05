Ryanair will resume over 90 Belgian routes from 1 July

Ryanair will resume more than 90 routes from/to Belgium from 1 July, as part of its summer programme, the Irish airline announced on Friday.

Ryanair had announced at the end of May that it would resume over 40% of its flights from Zaventem and Charleroi from 1 July.

Following the example of other European airlines, Ryanair has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis which has grounded most of its fleet.

The low-cost airline has also announced, like several of its competitors, cuts in its staff. For Ryanair, 3,000 jobs are threatened, i.e. 15% of its total staff.

Ryanair transported 148.6 million passengers during its 2019-2020 financial year, making it the leading European airline in terms of the number of passengers carried.

